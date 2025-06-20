Bangtao, Phuket: The neighbourhood expats and investors are eyeing in 2025

Bangtao didn’t become Phuket’s most talked-about neighbourhood overnight. For a long time, it was a quiet place on the island’s west coast where locals walked their dogs at sunrise and tourists flocked to sunbathe along its eight-kilometre stretch of beach. Then came the beach clubs, the boutique cafes, the new schools, and the arrival of Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket. Its good road access helped it grow into one of the island’s most livable areas as well.

Now, in 2025, Bangtao has become the neighbourhood everyone is watching. Real estate agents are seeing a sharp increase in enquiries, especially from overseas buyers and Thai families looking for a second home.

According to CBRE Thailand, interest in luxury villas around Bangtao jumped 500 percent in the second half of last year. Long-term expats are moving in, digital nomads are staying longer, and investors are buying early while they still can. If you’re looking to buy property in Phuket, here’s everything you need to know about Bangtao.

Topic (Jump to Section) Summary Location West coast of Phuket, in Choeng Thale subdistrict. ~25 mins from airport, ~30–35 mins from Patong. Well-connected via upgraded roads and app-based taxis. Close to Layan, Surin, and Kamala. Lifestyle Relaxed yet refined. Beachside living with easy access to markets, cafés, gyms, spas, golf, and family-friendly venues. Diverse expat and local community. Property Market One of Phuket’s fastest-growing markets. High demand for villas with rental options, branded residences, and design-led condos. Strong rental yields (9–10%). Why it’s Popular Balanced lifestyle with clean beach, social dining, international healthcare, and nature. Ideal for semi-permanent or full-time living. Many renters end up buying.

Where exactly is Bangtao?



Bangtao is located in the subdistrict of Choeng Thale on Phuket’s west coast. It’s about 25 minutes south of Phuket International Airport and around 30 to 35 minutes north of Patong. This places it right in the middle of the island’s high-potential growth corridor.

Famous for its massive 8km beach and for being home to Laguna Phuket, the neighbourhood enjoys quick access to several major routes, with upgraded roads linking it to neighbouring areas like Layan, Surin, and Kamala. Even without a car, many residents move easily between neighbourhoods by shuttle or app-based taxis.

Upcoming Phuket’s infrastructure projects are expected to strengthen access to Bangtao further. The location also puts it within reach of two big developments: the Phuket International Medical Hub, which is being built to attract international health travellers, and a new Bumrungrad International Hospital in the north of the island. That level of infrastructure adds a lot of peace of mind, especially for people considering long stays or permanent relocation.

What’s life like in Bangtao

Living in Bangtao means you’re close to the beach, but also close to what makes life easy. You can do your groceries at Villa Market in Boat Avenue or Lotus’s, grab your morning coffee in Porto de Phuket, learn martial arts at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, pamper yourself at Angsana Spa, and be back to your condo in time to walk your dog before sunset.

Nowadays, the community here is made up of expat families, digital nomads, seasonal property owners, and long-term retirees. You’ll hear as much French and Russian as you will English or Thai. The atmosphere is laid-back and perfect for slow-living, but it’s also polished in its own way.

Cafés like Bake Phuket and Bartels Bang Tao draw the remote work crowd. Restaurants like La Napoletana and Little Paris serve up proper European-style dinners. If you want something more laid-back, there’s Catch Beach Club on one end and The Lazy Coconut further north. Both are kid-friendly by day and social by night.

Golfers are well served, too. Laguna Golf Phuket in Bangtao remains one of the island’s most well-maintained courses. For boat lovers, nearby Ao Po Grand Marina is accessible in just under 40 minutes.

If you’ve got children, you’ll find several international schools within a 10 to 20 minute radius, including HeadStart International in Choeng Thale and the UWC Thailand campus a little further inland. There are also enrichment centres, art classes, and music schools dotted throughout the area.

On weekends, Blue Tree Phuket is a go-to for families. It’s a community mall with shops, beauty salons, restaurants, playgrounds, and much more. Just south, Andamanda Water Park is another big attraction for kids and teens. And events like the Laguna Phuket Marathon, Thailand Biennale, and touring music festivals keep the calendar busy throughout the year.

How the property market in Bangtao is shaping up

Bangtao’s property market is one of the fastest-growing in Phuket, and also one of the most diverse. It appeals to buyers looking for a home, a lifestyle, or a smart return on investment.

Villas remain in high demand, especially those with rental management in place. Branded residences are becoming increasingly popular, not just for their name recognition but for the level of service they provide.

There’s also a noticeable shift toward smaller, design-led condominiums. One example is 8 Atelier Residence, a boutique condo with just 48 units in Pasak Soi 8. It combines design and function, with shared workspaces, rooftop gardens, and smart layouts. This reflects the type of buyer now looking at Bangtao: someone who wants more than a holiday crash pad.

Mixed-use complexes are becoming the norm as well. Around Bangtao, you’ll find projects that integrate restaurants, retail, leisure, and fitness all within walking distance. Golf courses, boutique hotels, and private wellness retreats round out the offer, giving buyers a sense that everything is within reach.

From an investor’s perspective, Bangtao holds real value. Rental yields in both Bangtao and neighbouring Laguna rank among the highest in Thailand, averaging 9 to 10 percent. These figures are supported by a growing base of long-term renters, digital nomads, and seasonal travellers who prefer the residential feel of this part of the island.

Why Bangtao is gaining popularity

Spend a few days here and you’ll see why expats and investors are eyeing Bangtao. The beach is clean, the streets are (mostly) calm, and you’re never far from good coffee or fresh sushi. You can surf in the morning, pick your kids up from school in the afternoon, and meet friends for sunset cocktails in the evening.

There’s space to move. You can live in a modern condo or a hillside villa without being cut off from everyday conveniences. That combination is harder to find in places like Kamala or Rawai, where development has either gone too fast or feels a bit behind.

What you’re getting in Bangtao is balance. You have international-standard hospitals coming, improved roads, new transport options, and a solid expat community. Yet it still feels like Phuket. There’s jungle nearby, traditional markets down the street, and a kind of openness that makes people feel welcome.

Many who buy here start by renting for a few months. But by the end of the year, they’re already looking for a more permanent place. That says a lot about the lifestyle. It grows on you.

If you’re ready to look deeper into what Bangtao has to offer, start by browsing available listings on Dot Property. You’ll find everything from investment-friendly villas to boutique condominiums like 8 Atelier Residence.

