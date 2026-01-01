“I Paid For It!” Chinese guest fumes after being stopped from packing buffet food

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 1, 2026, 3:30 PM
97 1 minute read
“I Paid For It!” Chinese guest fumes after being stopped from packing buffet food | Thaiger

Mother and Son Cause Scene at Hotel Buffet Over ‘No Takeaway’ Ban, Threaten Staff

SUZHOU — A heated altercation erupted at a hotel in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, after a mother and son were stopped from packing food from the breakfast buffet to take home. it escalated into a physical confrontation after the guests refused to comply with hotel regulations.

Witnesses reported that while dining, the son produced plastic bags and food containers then began filling them with items from the buffet line. This was despite a clear notice at the entrance stating, “No Food or Drink to be Taken Out.”

A female staff member approached the table and politely informed the guests that packing food was prohibited under hotel policy. The son immediately retaliated, arguing that he had never encountered such a rule elsewhere. He accused the staff of lacking “service consciousness” and threatened to file a formal complaint.

&quot;I Paid For It!&quot; Chinese guest fumes after being stopped from packing buffet food | News by Thaiger

The situation quickly intensified. The man shouted at the staff member and reportedly shoved her during the argument. He insisted that since he had paid for the meal, he was entitled to the food, and demanded the staff apologize to his mother.

Ultimately, the pair abandoned the packed food on the table and stormed out of the restaurant, complaining loudly as they left.

Related Articles

Following the release of footage from the incident, Chinese social media users overwhelmingly criticized the behavior of the mother and son. Many netizens pointed out that “dine-in only” is a standard rule for buffets worldwide and expressed sympathy for the staff member who was simply doing her job.

&quot;I Paid For It!&quot; Chinese guest fumes after being stopped from packing buffet food | News by Thaiger

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

Latest Thailand News
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

49 minutes ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

4 hours ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

4 hours ago
King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

5 hours ago
M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

22 hours ago
BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | Thaiger Travel

BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

1 day ago
Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C | Thaiger Bangkok News

Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

1 day ago
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

1 day ago
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

1 day ago
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

2 days ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

2 days ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

2 days ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

2 days ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

2 days ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

2 days ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

2 days ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

2 days ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

2 days ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

2 days ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

2 days ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

2 days ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

2 days ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

2 days ago
World News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 1, 2026, 3:30 PM
97 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara