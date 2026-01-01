“I Paid For It!” Chinese guest fumes after being stopped from packing buffet food

Mother and Son Cause Scene at Hotel Buffet Over ‘No Takeaway’ Ban, Threaten Staff

SUZHOU — A heated altercation erupted at a hotel in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, after a mother and son were stopped from packing food from the breakfast buffet to take home. it escalated into a physical confrontation after the guests refused to comply with hotel regulations.

Witnesses reported that while dining, the son produced plastic bags and food containers then began filling them with items from the buffet line. This was despite a clear notice at the entrance stating, “No Food or Drink to be Taken Out.”

A female staff member approached the table and politely informed the guests that packing food was prohibited under hotel policy. The son immediately retaliated, arguing that he had never encountered such a rule elsewhere. He accused the staff of lacking “service consciousness” and threatened to file a formal complaint.

The situation quickly intensified. The man shouted at the staff member and reportedly shoved her during the argument. He insisted that since he had paid for the meal, he was entitled to the food, and demanded the staff apologize to his mother.

Ultimately, the pair abandoned the packed food on the table and stormed out of the restaurant, complaining loudly as they left.

Following the release of footage from the incident, Chinese social media users overwhelmingly criticized the behavior of the mother and son. Many netizens pointed out that “dine-in only” is a standard rule for buffets worldwide and expressed sympathy for the staff member who was simply doing her job.