Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

As global mobility reshapes how affluent travellers live, invest, and experience destinations, a new model of second-home ownership is emerging—one that prioritises flexibility over permanence and access over exclusivity. Few companies have been as instrumental in defining this transformation as ThirdHome, the luxury home exchange platform founded by CEO Wade Shealy. Today, Thailand sits at the forefront of the company’s next chapter of growth across Asia.

Speaking at the C9 Sessions – Phuket Real Estate Forum 2025, Shealy outlined the company’s trajectory from a niche concept into a global marketplace and why Thailand has become one of its most strategically important destinations. Founded in 2010, ThirdHome began with just two homes in the United States.

Over the past fifteen years, it has expanded into a curated portfolio of more than 30,000 high-end properties across 103 countries. Yet the inspiration for the concept was set in motion much earlier, rooted in Shealy’s long career selling resort real estate.

He recalls a recurring pattern among buyers as he explained…

“Owners loved their vacation homes, but after a few years, they wanted something new. The desire for variety wasn’t a passing trend—it was a fundamental behavioural shift.”

That realisation revealed a clear gap in the market. Luxury homeowners in Thailand held valuable assets that often sat empty for much of the year, while their appetite for new experiences pushed many to sell to explore another destination. ThirdHome delivered a new solution: owners could exchange time in their home for stays in other premium properties around the world, preserving ownership while dramatically expanding lifestyle possibilities.

“The idea was never to replace ownership. It was to expand the meaning of ownership—turning one home into global access.”

This shift mirrors the growing priorities of today’s high-net-worth buyers, who value mobility, experiential living, and freedom of choice.

“The buyer of tomorrow won’t accept borders—geographic or experiential. They want flexibility built into their investment.”

ThirdHome enhances Thailand's luxury home-sharing experience for global travelers.
CEO of ThirdHome, Wade Shealy

Thailand now plays a pivotal role in meeting that demand. With thriving luxury ecosystems in Phuket and Koh Samui, and strong demand from Australia, Europe, and key North Asian source markets, Thailand has become one of ThirdHome’s most valuable exchange destinations. The country’s rising status as a long-stay and lifestyle hub further amplifies its importance within the company’s global network.

ThirdHome’s expansion strategy, however, extends beyond Thailand. The company is building a broader presence across Asia’s most dynamic resort and second-home markets. Bali continues to evolve with a rapidly diversifying luxury landscape driven by wellness-oriented developments.

Niseko in Japan has established itself as the region’s premier alpine lifestyle destination with rising international demand. Vietnam’s coastal resort markets are emerging as major contenders, fueled by integrated developments and new luxury residential offerings.

Across all these destinations, the platform offers developers a compelling advantage. ThirdHome directly addresses two common barriers to purchase: the challenge of committing long-term to a single location and the hesitation that often accompanies off-plan buying. For buyers waiting for construction to finish, immediate access to the global ThirdHome network provides lifestyle value from day one, even before their own property is delivered.

Shealy noted that this approach has already proven highly effective in established second-home markets like Cabo San Lucas, where developers have integrated ThirdHome as a core differentiator in their sales strategy.

“Developers who use ThirdHome are selling a lifestyle, not just a residence. When buyers understand that owning in one destination opens doors to dozens of others, the entire decision-making process shifts.”

As ThirdHome strengthens its presence in Thailand and throughout the Asia-Pacific region, its message remains clear: the luxury real estate landscape in Thailand is shifting from static ownership to fluid, experience-driven living.

Shealy summarises the moment succinctly…

“Mobility isn’t an add-on anymore—it’s the baseline expectation for the next generation of second-home buyers. The market has moved, and the most forward-thinking developers are moving with it.”

Photo of Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.