Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya’s phase one sales hitting 42%

Lunique Real Estate Co., Ltd., a leading luxury property developer focused on next-generation lifestyles, celebrates the remarkable success of Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya, a 7.5-billion-baht luxury sea-view condominium project.

Phase One sales have surged past 42%, with only 13% of the foreign ownership quota remaining, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Pattaya’s first luxury branded residence under the Banyan Group. The company is preparing to launch Phase Two in 2026.

Adding to the excitement, Lunique Real Estate unveiled the first images of the spectacular Sky Penthouse, an exclusive 379-square-metre penthouse occupying the entire 54th floor of Tower A, priced at 110 million Thai baht. This masterpiece project offers a rare opportunity to own premium real estate starting at just 4.3 million Thai baht, with guaranteed 6% returns for three years.

Uradee Kunkiratiyut, Chief Executive Officer of Lunique Real Estate Co., Ltd., said…

“Phase One’s success, with sales surpassing 42% shortly after construction began, reflects genuine customer confidence in our project quality, premium location, Jomtien Beach’s market growth potential, and the credibility that comes with being a Banyan Group-branded residence,

“Lunique Real Estate and Banyan Group share a vision to establish new standards for beachfront living in the heart of Jomtien Beach. We’re thrilled that owners will experience true resort living with hotel services amid luxury amenities that define modern lifestyle aspirations,

“Beyond residential living, Skypark Lucean at Jomtien Beach represents a long-term investment opportunity with stable returns. We’re confident Jomtien Beach will become a world-class luxury destination meeting the long-term residential needs of both Thai and international residents.”

The success of Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya reflects the true potential of Jomtien Beach, which is capturing attention from high-end real estate investors. The Pattaya-Jomtien market has recovered rapidly post-Covid-19, gaining popularity among long-stay international residents.

According to Siam Real Estate, Pattaya property rentals achieve an ROI of 6 to 10%, driven by growth in luxury and super-luxury clientele in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). This transformation is shifting Pattaya from a short-term tourism destination to a city where high-end professionals relocate for work and long-term residence. Jomtien Beach’s appeal lies in its perfect blend of tranquillity and stunning sea views ideal for relaxation, while remaining close to Pattaya’s premier lifestyle hubs.

The location offers convenient access from Bangkok, just 150 kilometres or a 2-hour drive, making it an ideal location for both investment and weekend getaways. Prices remain accessible compared to other beachfront locations, yet offer equally high growth potential thanks to continuous infrastructure development supporting Eastern region economic expansion.

This includes road expansion, utilities, and transportation links to Bangkok, such as motorways and future high-speed rail, plus proximity to U-Tapao International Airport, which is positioned to become a major international gateway.

Branded residences are gaining momentum as an investment choice in Thailand’s luxury real estate market. Nikkei Asia reports that the luxury property market is experiencing standout growth across ASEAN, and amid challenging economic conditions, investors and high-end second-home seekers are pursuing projects offering value and attractive investment returns.

Luxury branded residences, showing resilience when other property types struggle, are meeting investor needs in uncertain times. Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is Banyan Group’s first branded residence in Pattaya, reflecting confidence in Jomtien Beach’s potential, such as being peaceful and close to nature, yet near Eastern region business centres.

The project addresses real local demand, featuring convenient rental management by Banyan Group, which has extensive experience managing over 91 hotels and resorts across 18 countries worldwide. Importantly, owners receive exclusive membership to The Sanctuary Club, a special privilege for Banyan project owners, offering up to 30% discounts at affiliated hotels and resorts, plus 5-star services including housekeeping, private catering, comprehensive wellness services, and numerous exclusive amenities, along with professional rental management by Banyan Living for Tower B.

Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya spans 10 rai, comprising Tower A (60 floors), Tower B (31 floors), and Tower C (60 floors). The single-corridor design ensures 100% sea views from every unit, surrounded by world-class amenities including infinity pools, gym, sauna, co-working spaces, sky lounge, kids’ club, and beautiful gardens for exercise and relaxation with stunning views.

The project embodies the concept Let The Sky Relax You, drawing inspiration from the gentle movement of ocean waves and mountains. The architecture is designed by Tandem Architects (2001) with interior design by PADEE STUDIO. Development is planned in two phases: Phase One includes Towers A and B with diverse floor plans serving all customer segments, from studios to 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units up to penthouses. Every unit offers privacy with only 1 to 14 units per floor.

Phase Two will extend to retail and lifestyle spaces supporting residents’ comprehensive living needs. Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is scheduled for completion in December 2028.

The company has also unveiled the Sky Penthouse, an exclusive penthouse occupying the entire 54th floor of Tower A. This 379-square-metre masterpiece, priced at 110 million Thai baht, features 3 bedrooms (each with en-suite bathrooms), plus a master bedroom with panoramic sea views and a walk-in closet. The space has been specially customised to maximise the expansive area, delivering a super-luxury living experience for just one family to enjoy.

The sales gallery and show units for Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya are now open for viewing. The project offers investors exceptional value, with exclusive privileges before the Phase Two launch through special promotions* including discounts of up to 1.9 million Thai baht, gold bars weighing up to 20 baht, plus complete furniture, and appliance packages.

For more information:

Line: @luniquerealestate,

Website: www.skyparklucean.com

Email: info@luniquerealestate.com

Phone: (+66) 33 674 868

