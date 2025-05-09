Experience nature-inspired living in Phuket at Botanica Lakeside and Foresta II

Why everyone wants a villa at Botanica Lakeside I and II and Foresta II in Phuket right now

Cita Catellya2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
Experience nature-inspired living in Phuket at Botanica Lakeside and Foresta II
Botanica Foresta II. Image via Botanica Luxury Villas

What comes to mind when you think of a luxury villa in Phuket? Is it sunshine flooding every room through teakwood shutters? Perhaps natural finishes and a design that seamlessly blends with the nature outside? Or maybe a private pool where you can escape the tropical heat? Botanica Luxury Villas in Phuket offers all that, and more.

Botanica Luxury Villas boasts several exceptional projects under its portfolio. However, Botanica Lakeside I and II and Foresta II are calling your name if you crave a quieter, more nature-centric life.

Botanica Lakeside I & ll are paradise by the water

Botanica Lakeside II, a property for sale in Phuket
Botanica Lakeside II. Image via Botanica Luxury Villas

As the name suggests, living at Botanica Lakeside I & II means having a serene lake right at your doorstep. Combined, Botanica Lakeside I & II feature 35 villas, each impressing with a combination of Bali-inspired design and contemporary touches.

Designed to be in tune with the lake outside, Botanica Lakeside features high ceilings, teakwood details, and open-plan layouts that prioritise natural light and breezy, organic flow. The spacious living space is particularly stunning, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to the sparkling pool. For select villas, the lake extends your backyard, providing another dreamy spot to soak up the sun and unwind.

Botanica Lakeside is the kind of place that makes you want to unplug, intentionally. Here, mornings are for slow coffee on your terrace overlooking the water, afternoons for a refreshing dip in your pool, and evenings for a walk in nature or entertaining friends in your indoor-outdoor space.

But if you do want to venture out, Botanica Lakeside’s location is also a plus. Close to Layan Beach, Laguna Golf Course, and UWC International School, it’s an attractive option for both permanent residence and investment

Live among the trees at Botanica Foresta II

The exterior of Botanica Foresta II
Botanica Foresta II. Image via Botanica Luxury Villas

There’s something deeply grounding about being surrounded by trees, and Botanica Foresta captures this feeling beautifully. Botanica Luxury Villas takes eco-conscious design seriously in this Phuket development. From the use of sustainable materials to layouts designed for natural ventilation and lighting, every aspect reflects a thoughtful approach to environmentally friendly living.

But make no mistake. Botanica Foresta is anything but ‘rustic.’ These villas in Phuket offer modern, polished living, complete with private pools, expansive gardens, and sleek interiors that make coming home a joy.

Located in Phuket’s low-density area of Layan, this project combines privacy with the tranquillity of a high-end, secure community. And while it feels secluded, Layan Beach, Bangtao Beach, and Phuket International Airport are all within easy reach, as are premium amenities like Laguna Golf Course and boutique shopping spots. Therefore, Botanica Foresta is the perfect choice for you if your dream is to escape chaos without giving up convenience.

Botanica Luxury Villas knows how to do it right

Image via Botanica Luxury Villas
One of the bathrooms inside Botanica Foresta II. Image via Botanica Luxury Villas

If there’s one thing Botanica Luxury Villas knows how to do, it’s crafting properties in Phuket that feel like an escape while keeping you tethered to modern luxury. Across Lakeside and Foresta II, you’ll find consistent attention to detail, energy-efficient designs, premium materials, and a commitment to blending modernity with nature.

For anyone on the hunt for a home that’s more than just a roof over their heads or an investment that offers more than portfolio diversification, one that’s an experience, Botanica Lakeside and Foresta ll are the perfect options for you.

For more details on Botanica Luxury Villas’ developments, visit their website.

Sponsored



Cita Catellya2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

