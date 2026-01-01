Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

Published: January 1, 2026, 11:13 AM
Thailand Weather Update: Foggy Mornings to Start the Year, Fresh Cold Spell Arriving Jan 2-6

BANGKOKThe Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather outlook for the first week of 2026, advising the public to prepare for fluctuating temperatures. While the current cold front is weakening, a new high-pressure system is set to bring cooler weather back starting tomorrow.

Current Conditions (January 1) The high-pressure system covering upper Thailand is currently weakening. This has resulted in slightly warmer daytime temperatures but persistent cool weather in the mornings.

  • North & Northeast: “Cool to cold” conditions remain in the upper parts of these regions.

  • Central & Bangkok: Residents can expect cool mornings accompanied by light fog.

  • Visibility Warning: Dense fog is reported in specific areas of the North and Central regions. Commuters and travelers are urged to drive with extreme caution due to reduced visibility.

A moderate-to-strong high-pressure system from China is forecast to extend into upper Thailand starting tomorrow, January 2, through January 6, 2026.

  • Temperature Drop: This system will cause temperatures to decrease again across the upper country.

  • Strong Winds: Expect breezy conditions and strong winds in upper Thailand during this period.

  • Forecast: The North and Northeast will experience cool-to-cold weather, while the rest of the country (excluding the South) will see cool mornings.

For those in the capital, the forecast for the next 24 hours (06:00 Today – 06:00 Tomorrow) predicts:

  • Morning cool with light fog.

  • Temperatures Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 32-34°C.

  • Winds: Northeasterly winds at 10-15 km/hr.

The northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand is currently weak but is expected to strengthen later in the week.

  • Rain: Isolated thunderstorms are forecast for the lower South.

  • Sea Conditions: From Jan 3-6, waves in the Gulf and Andaman Sea will rise to approximately 2 meters, and higher in thunderstorm areas.

  • Advisory: All ships should proceed with caution and avoid sailing into thunderstorm areas.

Authorities recommend that citizens and tourists in upper Thailand maintain their health as the weather fluctuates between cool and cold. Additionally, due to dry air conditions, the public should be vigilant regarding fire prevention.

