Sansiri marks new milestones in Phuket for 2026: Expanding into “Surin Beach” and reinforcing dominance in the “Cherngtalay – Bang Tao” zone

Sansiri has unveiled its strategic location plan for Phuket, announcing two new projects in prime areas: Surin Beach and Cherngtalay – Bang Tao, both scheduled for launch in 2026.

Tapping into the potential of “Surin Beach”

Sansiri is expanding into Surin Beach, a location recognized as one of the Andaman coast’s highest-potential zones. The area is surrounded by luxury hotels, 5-star resorts, and super-luxury villas from international developers. It is a preferred destination for high-net-worth international clients, particularly from Europe and Russia, who are seeking long-term residences in Phuket. Sansiri’s new condominium in this prime beachfront location is set to debut in 2026.

“Reinforcing ‘Sansiri in Phuket’ and expanding its footprint in the Cherngtalay – Bang Tao zone”

Building on its proven track record, Sansiri is set to continue its success in Cherngtalay – Bang Tao, currently the trendiest location in Phuket. This zone offers comprehensive amenities and serves as an extension of the Bang Tao area, attracting consistent interest from both Thai and foreign investors.

Cherngtalay remains a “Demand Hotspot” due to its complete lifestyle offerings, including Porto de Phuket, Boat Avenue, Laguna Phuket, Michelin-starred restaurants, and a rapidly growing expat community. This makes the area a high-potential investment zone for both short and long term.

Successful projects in this zone include:

CANVAS Cherngtalay: Sansiri’s first luxury resort-style condominium in the heart of Cherngtalay – Bang Tao (Project value: 1.8 billion baht). It has already reached 70% in sales and was ready to move in this past November.”

THE BASE Cherngtalay: A pet-welcome condominium with extensive facilities (Project value: 1.3 billion baht), which has achieved 90% in sales.

The next milestone for this zone will be located at Cherngtalay Soi 3, scheduled for launch in 2026.

The expansion into Surin Beach and the continued growth in Cherngtalay demonstrate Sansiri’s leadership and the deep trust it has built with customers in Phuket for over 15 years. Sansiri remains committed to Phuket’s long-term potential, driven by strong residential demand, investment opportunities, and the island’s overall growth.

