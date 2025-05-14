From coastal cool to quiet chic: Which Phuket lifestyle is right for you?

Are you more trendy and social or quiet and practical? Here’s our expert guide to Phuket’s best areas for your lifestyle

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya14 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
108 6 minutes read
From coastal cool to quiet chic: Which Phuket lifestyle is right for you?
Patong, Phuket. Image by Max Bvp via Unsplash

It’s not hard to understand why people lose entire afternoons scrolling through Phuket property for sale listings. The views are lush, the sunsets come with their own colour palette, and the price tags (if you know where to look) are still less terrifying than anything in London or Hong Kong. Living in Phuket is a dream for many. But as Thailand’s largest island, no two sides of Phuket are quite the same.

So, if you’re considering buying a property in Phuket, the first question, before floorplan and finishes, is lifestyle. Do you see yourself with a cocktail in hand on a busy beach at sunset, or would you rather sip coffee on your private terrace with nothing but the sound of birds? Are you drawn into modern conveniences, or do you crave low-key, local living?

Let’s take a closer look at three areas of Phuket and the different lifestyles they offer: the trendy West Coast, the exclusive East Coast, and the peaceful Southern neighbourhoods.

Lifestyle (Click to skip to section) Best for Location Common property Property highlight
West Coast: Trendy and social People who want a lively beach atmosphere, modern amenities, and strong rental potential. West Coast (Bang Tao, Surin, Kamala) Condominiums, branded residences, modern apartments The Standard Residences
East Coast: Private and exclusive Buyers seeking peace, privacy, luxury villas, and access to marinas. Ideal for second homes or retirement. East Coast (Cape Yamu, Ao Po) Luxury villas, large private estates Attara Yamu
Southern Phuket: Quiet and practical Residents who want larger living spaces, family-friendly environments, and value for money. Southern Phuket (Rawai, Nai Harn, Chalong) Private pool villas, family homes in gated communities Suksan Homes

The West Coast: Trendy, lively, and always on

Laguna Beachside, a great destination for those dreaming of living in Phuket
Laguna Beachside. Image via FazWaz

Are trendy beach bars, weekend brunches, and sunset DJ sets the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of ‘island living’? If yes, then the West Coast might be calling your name. This is the island’s most famous stretch, home to celebrated beaches like Patong, Karon, Kata, Surin, and, increasingly, Bang Tao.

It’s where you’ll find most of the action, like luxury resorts, beach clubs, Michelin-rated restaurants, golf courses, and a dynamic social scene that’s alive day and night. Therefore, living in this part of Phuket suits people who want to be close to the energy of the island.

Bang Tao, located within the Cherng Talay area, is currently rising in popularity, drawing those who enjoy having everything within reach. Often compared to Bangkok’s Thonglor, only with palm trees and sea breeze, it combines laid-back beach life with upscale convenience.

Along its eight-kilometre shoreline, you’ll find stylish beach clubs like Catch and Carpe Diem, boutique shopping at Boat Avenue, fine dining at Porto de Phuket, and easy access to international schools and healthcare.

Property options at Phuket’s west coast

Living in The Standard Residences Phuket Bang Tao is a great option for those who love to be in the heart of the action
The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao. Image via The Standard

The real estate scene at Phuket’s west coast is equally on-brand. You’ll find a combination of upmarket villas, low-rise condominiums, and branded residences aimed at well-heeled digital nomads or short-term rental investors.

One of the newest additions to the area is The Standard Residences Phuket Bang Tao. With completion set for late 2026, it’s exactly what you’d expect from a brand synonymous with cool, playful energy.

The property is bringing hotel-style living into everyday life, with a 25-metre saltwater pool, private cinema, tropical gardens, therapist rooms, and a fitness space where the dumbbells come with a view.

Your option ranges from one-bedroom retreats to three-bedroom garden duplexes with private pools. Since each floor plan focuses on natural light and intelligent flow, you can expect seamless indoor-outdoor living, spa-style bathtubs on your balcony, clever nooks for entertaining, and mid-century modern aesthetics.

With property values in Bang Tao on a steady rise, The Standard also offers strong investment potential, particularly for buyers interested in short-term rentals or holiday homes.

The East Coast: Serene and exclusive

Aerial view of Phang Nga Bay
Phang Nga Bay, visible from the East Coast of Phuket. Image by Sven via Unsplash

Head to the East Coast, and Phuket slows down. It’s where you can actually hear birds and cicadas instead of basslines from the nearest nightclub. Sure, the beaches aren’t made for swimming, but the area’s natural beauty, exclusivity, and sense of community more than make up for it.

Cape Yamu, one of the most exclusive addresses on the East Coast, sits on a tiny peninsula with views of Phang Nga Bay so cinematic you’ll think you dreamed them. It’s home to some of the most luxurious villas in Phuket, designed by names you’ll want to casually drop into conversation. Philippe Starck. Jean-Michel Gathy. You get the picture.

Although it’s exclusive, Phuket’s East Coast is not cut off from civilisation. The area houses plenty of high-end hotels, restaurants (both fine dining and more local stalls), cafés, and an array of shops. Plus, living here means you’re close to the Royal Phuket Marina and Ao Po Grand Marina, which makes it unsurprisingly popular among the yachting crowd and island-hoppers.

Property options at Phuket’s east coast

The top floor of Attara Yamu, a property for sale in Phuket
Attara Yamu. Image via attara-yamu.com

Property-wise, the east coast is villa territory, through and through. They tend to be standalone or part of ultra-low-density estates, with long driveways, private chefs, and maybe a koi pond or meditation sala if you’re lucky.

One great example is Attara Yamu. With only 7 sea-view and mangrove view three-story villas, it’s as exclusive as the postcode itself. Each villa features 5 bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, and 3 carports, so space will never be an issue.

In addition to large living areas, open-plan layouts, high ceilings, and big windows that flood the space with natural light, the villas at Attara Yamu also boast a top-floor infinity pool that seems to float above the surrounding treetops and waterline.

In this part of Phuket, the lifestyle is calm and secluded (that’s the whole point), but you’re close to the essentials. Local shops, cafés, and Yamu Bay are just minutes away, while international schools and marinas are within easy reach.

Southern Phuket: Green spaces and slow-paced life

Rawai
Rawai, Mueang Phuket District. Image by Jacek Lesniowski via Wikimedia Commons

The neighbourhoods of Southern Phuket, such as Rawai, Nai Harn, and Chalong, don’t get enough credit, but they’re beautiful in their own way. This part of Phuket is where local life hums alongside expat families, retirees, and a few young remote workers.

The lifestyle here is more laid-back than most other parts of Phuket. Your days might be filled with sunrises at Nai Harn Beach, papaya salads in the market, and quiet evenings at a no-name seafood place that has better reviews than anywhere with a valet.

Moreover, you’ll find international schools like BCIS and ISP, Muay Thai gyms with actual titles, and a community that prefers dogs and garden space to DJs and daybeds. As a bonus, traffic here is more manageable, and the cost of living is more reasonable than in most other parts of the island.

Property options at Southern Phuket

Suksan Homes, a property for sale
Suksan Homes. Image via FazWaz

The properties in Southern Phuket perfectly reflect the area’s atmosphere. They’re laid-back, spacious, and smartly designed. You’ll find a mix of low-rise condominiums, popular with seasonal residents or first-time buyers, and modern pool villas with just enough land to grow chillies or install a hammock.

Most of the properties here, such as villas by Suksan Homes, pair the independence of a private residence with the ease of well-managed shared spaces. Suksan Homes’ collection of single-storey villas has all the features you’d expect from a luxury property, such as private pools, open-plan living areas, and tropical landscaping.

Additionally, the developer offers property management and exclusive services to keep the villas in pristine condition. This allows owners to enjoy strong rental returns and the flexibility to use their homes whenever they wish.

So, which Phuket area fits your lifestyle?

Phuket’s appeal, besides its obvious beauty, is its variety. This means that choosing the right location matters. Each part of the island offers a different lifestyle, from energetic and social to exclusive and serene to practical and peaceful. Therefore, your ideal spot depends on how you plan to live, whether you’re looking for rental returns, a holiday home, a retirement base, or a long-term residence.

Buying property in Phuket (or anywhere else in the world) is a big decision, and taking the time to research is important. Explore different neighbourhoods in person if you can, talk to local agents, and browse through real estate marketplaces like Dot Property and local market reports to get a clear picture of current trends and opportunities.

The more you know, the easier it will be to find a property and a lifestyle in Phuket you’ll love for years to come.

Sponsored

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

