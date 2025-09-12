What makes this boutique condo a gem for luxury seekers

8 Atelier Residence in Bangtao-Pasak is set to be Phuket’s most exciting boutique condo for luxury buyers and investors

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya17 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
70 4 minutes read
The rooftop infinity pool offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Image via Dot Property

Phuket’s Bangtao-Pasak neighbourhood is already a magnet for people who like their lifestyle polished. Between the golf courses, upscale dining spots, international schools, and quick beach access, it has become the island’s unofficial capital for luxury living. Now it’s about to become even more alluring with the arrival of 8 Atelier Residence, a boutique condominium with just 48 units and a unique Indo-Chine design approach.

Scheduled for completion in mid-2027, 8 Atelier Residence is one of the most intriguing luxury launches on the island. If you’re a buyer who values both personality and long-term value, this is the Phuket condominium that should be on your radar.

Design with personality

8 Atelier Residence's penthouse unit’s main bedroom
The penthouse unit’s main bedroom. Image via Dot Property

The first impression most people have of Phuket’s condominiums is sleek modernism, with glass walls, neutral tones, and layouts that echo hotel suites. 8 Atelier Residence doesn’t ignore that comfort, but it has decided to go further.

Developed by Glam Estate Group and brought to life by 88 My Space Design, the architecture and interiors take cues from the Indo-Chine style. That means the romance of French colonial forms, combined with Chinese and Vietnamese aesthetics, reinterpreted for contemporary living.

It’s a distinctive look in a market where Balinese and Thai tropical motifs dominate. Natural materials like teak wood and handwoven rattan are used throughout the building, chosen not only for texture but also for their cultural resonance.

Moreover, each unit has a sense of calm thanks to the chevron-patterned floors, recessed ceilings with gold accents, and monochromatic palettes. Even the bathrooms carry the same design intention, with every detail thought through.

Boutique scale, genuine exclusivity

The exterior of a low-rise condo in Phuket
8 Atelier Residence’s low-rise condo is surrounded by premium villas in Pasak-Bang Tao, Phuket. Image via Dot Property

Another defining feature is its size. Instead of chasing scale, 8 Atelier Residence keeps things intentionally limited. There are only 48 residences, ranging from one-bedroom layouts at 51.8 sqm to a single penthouse of 276 sqm. In between, you will find two-bedroom units up to 95 sqm and three-bedroom units at 122 sqm.

This modest scale gives this condo in Phuket a more exclusive atmosphere. Privacy and community coexist here, unlike in larger complexes where residents can feel like hotel guests passing through. The building itself is low-rise, and the surrounding neighbourhood is dotted with high-end villas instead of towering blocks, so you can expect unobstructed views and a quieter environment.

Amenities that speak to luxury

Meeting room at 8 Atelier Residence featuring modern chandelier, built-in shelving, and garden views.
The meeting room on the first floor. Image via 8 Atelier Residence

In addition to the opulent design and exclusive boutique scale, the amenities are a big part of what makes 8 Atelier Residence a gem for luxury seekers.

Head up to the rooftop, and you’ll find a garden and an infinity-edge pool where you can take in the views and unwind. The 45-metre swimming pool is long enough for a proper swim but also inviting for lazy afternoons in the tropical sun.

If you love to stay active, the gym is fully equipped, closer to what you would expect in a private health club than in a typical Phuket condo. There’s a kids’ club for families, as well as co-dining areas for those who love to socialise. Additionally, you’ll get to enjoy a co-working space with fast internet access once you move in, so you don’t have to choose between living in Phuket and keeping up with work.

Along with the luxury amenities, the developer has also thought of your practical needs, including secure parking with 49 car spaces and 19 for motorcycles. There are pet-friendly floors, too, which shows how they’ve designed the condo around the way people actually want to live in Phuket.

A location with lifestyle and investment appeal

The rooftop infinity pool of a condo in Phuket
The rooftop infinity pool of 8 Atelier Residence offers a nice view of the surrounding areas. Image via Dot Property

Bangtao-Pasak is no longer a fringe market. Property values here have risen steadily over the last decade, fuelled by entrepreneurs, relocated families, and long-stay visitors who prefer a base inland from the tourist-heavy beachfront.

Living at 8 Atelier Residence means you’ll have Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, and Bangtao Beach only a few minutes’ drive. International schools, wellness centres, and daily conveniences are close by as well, making this a place where you can live comfortably all year round.

When it comes to value, the numbers speak for themselves. Units at this Phuket condominium start at 5.6 million baht, averaging around 110,00 baht per sqm. That’s well below the area average of 144,000 baht per sqm.

For investors, the rental market in Phuket is strong, with up to 9 to 10% rental yields in high-demand areas. Plus, occupancy rates in neighbouring Laguna have already bounced back to around 80% since the pandemic. This shows that demand is healthy and consistent.

Add this to the broader context: the government is pushing ahead with transport projects like the Kathu-Patong Tunnel and a planned light rail system. Healthcare infrastructure is expanding, too, with Bumrungrad International Hospital and the Phuket International Medical Hub on the way.

An award-winning debut

Elegant Living Room at a Condominium Phuket
8 Atelier Residence comes with all the features investors are looking for. Image via Dot Property

Recognition has already come in for 8 Atelier Residence even before construction begins. It recently won two titles at the Dot Property Awards 2025 for Best Condominium New Launch – Phuket and Best Condominium Development Interior Design – Phuket. The recognition highlights its Indo-Chine inspired design, boutique scale, and focus on liveability.

Phuket has long been a playground for property buyers, but the market is evolving. More people are relocating, working remotely, and raising families here. Developments that combine cultural depth, practical liveability, and investment credibility, like 8 Atelier Residence, are becoming the ones to watch.

With prices starting from 5.6 baht and only 48 units available, this is your chance to secure a luxury home in one of Phuket’s most exciting areas. Explore availability and make your offer today via Dot Property.

Sponsored

