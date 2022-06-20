3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs
Take a 3D walkthrough to these luxury apartments for rent in Bangkok
Boasting top-of-the-line amenities, beautiful architectural design, and lush greenery, luxury apartments in Bangkok offer a lifestyle of extravagance and exclusivity. They may cost a pretty penny, but residents practically have everything at their fingertips.
If you’re looking for the best luxury apartments in Bangkok, we’ve got you covered! Let us tempt you with a taste of some lavish apartments on offer in Thailand’s capital.
1. Unparalleled luxury in Bangkok’s most exclusive address
Price for rent: $7,400 (฿260,000) per month for 1 year contract
Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, this 4 bedroom apartment in The Madison is perfect for families who dream of an oasis amid Bangkok’s hectic bustle. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city’s skyline, the rooms are spacious, well-lit, and airy. The large open-plan living area has huge glass doors that open up to a large balcony where you can enjoy your breakfast while soaking up the morning sun. Seeking more relaxation? This luxury apartment in Bangkok has all the luxurious amenities you can think of. These include an outdoor swimming pool, gym, indoor kids zone, lush garden with BBQ area, clubhouse, and even sauna.
2. Enjoy a 180-degree view of the Chao Phraya River!
Price for sale: $5,690 (฿200,000) per month for 1 year contract
This 3-bedroom apartment in Watermark Chaophraya features one of the best views in Bangkok. Picture yourself waking up in the morning to the relaxing scenery of the Chao Phraya River – you’ll get to do it every day if you live here! Whether you’re rejuvenating in the bathtub or enjoying your morning coffee on the balcony, you can enjoy front-row seats of the river from this apartment. Moreover, there’s a great selection of facilities in the building. Go to the garden for a moment of silence, stay fit in the gym, improve your tennis game on the tennis court, take a dip in the pool, or unwind in the steam room and sauna. Want to socialise? There’s a clubhouse and indoor kids zone.
3. Unmatched exclusivity and accessibility
Price for rent: $2,850 (฿100,000) per month for 1 year contract
Sitting on the 21st floor of Kiarti Thanee City Mansion, this 4 bedroom apartment oozes elegance and exclusivity. With white marble flooring and giant windows, the living area of this luxury apartment in Bangkok is bright and well-ventilated. In addition, the building boasts everything you need for a lavish lifestyle. You can enjoy the large swimming pool, sauna, garden, playground, gym, and many more. Thanks to its fantastic location in Sukhumvit, the apartment is surrounded by major shopping malls like Emporium and Siam Paragon. Commuting is convenient as well since it’s close to BTS Asoke and Phrom Phong. But with all the facilities it has to offer, you don’t need to go anywhere!
4. Hotel-like lifestyle in Bangkok’s upscale neighbourhood
Price for rent: $4,780 (฿168,000) per month for 1 year contract
If you’ve been dreaming of living like you’re in a hotel, this 3-bedroom serviced apartment in Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is perfect for you. It offers the services of an exclusive hotel but with the privacy of a luxury residence. Each room in this apartment is carefully planned and designed to suit the needs of urban families. Additionally, you are free to unwind in the pool or sauna after a long day, relax your eyes in the green garden, stay active in the gym, or taste delicious food in the on-site restaurant. The building also offers an indoor kids zone, lounge, co-working space, and shuttle bus. It’s truly an apartment endowed with the best of everything.
5. A scenic place of living just a few minutes from Asoke BTS Station
Price for rent: $5,550 (฿195,000) per month for 1 year contract
With spacious and well-designed rooms, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door of this 3-bedroom condo in Shama Lakeview Asoke. The interior is warm and cosy, with wooden floorings, white trim around the windows and doors, neutral-coloured furniture, and blue accents. From the tall windows in the living area and the bedrooms, you get a crystal clear view of the lake and Bangkok’s skyline from this serviced apartment. Furthermore, you can take advantage of the enormous swimming pool, well-equipped gym, and yoga area on the 28th floor. The building features an indoor hot tub and sauna room. There’s also an indoor golf driving range, kids playroom, multilingual concierge, meeting rooms, and fabulous restaurants on-site.
6. Embrace high-end living in this stunning penthouse
Price for rent: $7,650 (฿270,000) per month for 1 year contract
This 3-bedroom penthouse in Celes Asoke is the definition of opulence. Each light-filled room is tastefully decorated. From the moment you set eyes on the luxurious living area to the second you sink into the soft bed, this penthouse is sure to charm you. Furthermore, you can take your self-care to the next level by relaxing in the building’s sauna or Jacuzzi. For the ultimate city escape, the rooftop swimming pool and garden provide an incredible outdoor area to retreat to after a busy day at work. For the whole high-end living experience, the building also provides a gym, multi-purpose room, meeting room, and lounge. Additionally, it’s located in a prime location in the Asoke area. Thus, residents are just a few steps away from famous restaurants, upscale shopping malls, and BTS and MRT stations.
Found your dream apartment on this list? Be sure to visit Thaiger Property for further information and to rent your favourite luxury apartments in Bangkok!
Need more recommendations for luxury properties in Bangkok? Check out our article on the top 5 condominiums in Central Bangkok near BTS skytrain 2022!
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Canadian woman was killed by a truck in Kanchanaburi
Thai Airways resumes Perth – Bangkok flights
That sinking feeling – The Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders at Global Summit of Women 2022
Chadchart’s plan to complete a cable project started in 1984
Take a 3D walkthrough to these luxury apartments for rent in Bangkok
Cannabis use is banned on Thai university campuses
A Cat Gave Me Covid: Vet in Thailand “first in the world” to catch Covid-19 from a cat
Bangkok police hoodwinked by crafty anti-government protestors
Second suspect admits beating Thai couple to death with iron rod in Taiwan
Thai government should reconsider 2pm to 5pm alcohol ban
Russia-Ukraine conflict excuse for energy hike
Foreigner stabbed in Pattaya refuses hospital treatment
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
Rabble-rouser to answer lese majeste charge today
Thailand – More Open Than Ever | GMT
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
British pensioner in Chiang Mai dies in motorbike accident
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
Shopee fires 50% of its Thai staff
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
- Thailand3 days ago
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
- Laos3 days ago
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
- Bangkok3 days ago
Famous porn star to fight model in Bangkok boxing match