Boasting top-of-the-line amenities, beautiful architectural design, and lush greenery, luxury apartments in Bangkok offer a lifestyle of extravagance and exclusivity. They may cost a pretty penny, but residents practically have everything at their fingertips.

If you’re looking for the best luxury apartments in Bangkok, we’ve got you covered! Let us tempt you with a taste of some lavish apartments on offer in Thailand’s capital.

1. Unparalleled luxury in Bangkok’s most exclusive address

Price for rent: $7,400 (฿260,000) per month for 1 year contract

Take a Virtual Tour

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, this 4 bedroom apartment in The Madison is perfect for families who dream of an oasis amid Bangkok’s hectic bustle. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city’s skyline, the rooms are spacious, well-lit, and airy. The large open-plan living area has huge glass doors that open up to a large balcony where you can enjoy your breakfast while soaking up the morning sun. Seeking more relaxation? This luxury apartment in Bangkok has all the luxurious amenities you can think of. These include an outdoor swimming pool, gym, indoor kids zone, lush garden with BBQ area, clubhouse, and even sauna.

2. Enjoy a 180-degree view of the Chao Phraya River!

Price for sale: $5,690 (฿200,000) per month for 1 year contract

Take a Virtual Tour

This 3-bedroom apartment in Watermark Chaophraya features one of the best views in Bangkok. Picture yourself waking up in the morning to the relaxing scenery of the Chao Phraya River – you’ll get to do it every day if you live here! Whether you’re rejuvenating in the bathtub or enjoying your morning coffee on the balcony, you can enjoy front-row seats of the river from this apartment. Moreover, there’s a great selection of facilities in the building. Go to the garden for a moment of silence, stay fit in the gym, improve your tennis game on the tennis court, take a dip in the pool, or unwind in the steam room and sauna. Want to socialise? There’s a clubhouse and indoor kids zone.

3. Unmatched exclusivity and accessibility

Price for rent: $2,850 (฿100,000) per month for 1 year contract

Take a Virtual Tour

Sitting on the 21st floor of Kiarti Thanee City Mansion, this 4 bedroom apartment oozes elegance and exclusivity. With white marble flooring and giant windows, the living area of this luxury apartment in Bangkok is bright and well-ventilated. In addition, the building boasts everything you need for a lavish lifestyle. You can enjoy the large swimming pool, sauna, garden, playground, gym, and many more. Thanks to its fantastic location in Sukhumvit, the apartment is surrounded by major shopping malls like Emporium and Siam Paragon. Commuting is convenient as well since it’s close to BTS Asoke and Phrom Phong. But with all the facilities it has to offer, you don’t need to go anywhere!

4. Hotel-like lifestyle in Bangkok’s upscale neighbourhood

Price for rent: $4,780 (฿168,000) per month for 1 year contract

Take a Virtual Tour

If you’ve been dreaming of living like you’re in a hotel, this 3-bedroom serviced apartment in Ascott Thonglor Bangkok is perfect for you. It offers the services of an exclusive hotel but with the privacy of a luxury residence. Each room in this apartment is carefully planned and designed to suit the needs of urban families. Additionally, you are free to unwind in the pool or sauna after a long day, relax your eyes in the green garden, stay active in the gym, or taste delicious food in the on-site restaurant. The building also offers an indoor kids zone, lounge, co-working space, and shuttle bus. It’s truly an apartment endowed with the best of everything.

5. A scenic place of living just a few minutes from Asoke BTS Station

Price for rent: $5,550 (฿195,000) per month for 1 year contract

Take a Virtual Tour

With spacious and well-designed rooms, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door of this 3-bedroom condo in Shama Lakeview Asoke. The interior is warm and cosy, with wooden floorings, white trim around the windows and doors, neutral-coloured furniture, and blue accents. From the tall windows in the living area and the bedrooms, you get a crystal clear view of the lake and Bangkok’s skyline from this serviced apartment. Furthermore, you can take advantage of the enormous swimming pool, well-equipped gym, and yoga area on the 28th floor. The building features an indoor hot tub and sauna room. There’s also an indoor golf driving range, kids playroom, multilingual concierge, meeting rooms, and fabulous restaurants on-site.

6. Embrace high-end living in this stunning penthouse

Price for rent: $7,650 (฿270,000) per month for 1 year contract

Take a Virtual Tour

This 3-bedroom penthouse in Celes Asoke is the definition of opulence. Each light-filled room is tastefully decorated. From the moment you set eyes on the luxurious living area to the second you sink into the soft bed, this penthouse is sure to charm you. Furthermore, you can take your self-care to the next level by relaxing in the building’s sauna or Jacuzzi. For the ultimate city escape, the rooftop swimming pool and garden provide an incredible outdoor area to retreat to after a busy day at work. For the whole high-end living experience, the building also provides a gym, multi-purpose room, meeting room, and lounge. Additionally, it’s located in a prime location in the Asoke area. Thus, residents are just a few steps away from famous restaurants, upscale shopping malls, and BTS and MRT stations.

Found your dream apartment on this list? Be sure to visit Thaiger Property for further information and to rent your favourite luxury apartments in Bangkok!

Need more recommendations for luxury properties in Bangkok? Check out our article on the top 5 condominiums in Central Bangkok near BTS skytrain 2022!