How much does a two-bedroom condo cost in Bangkok?

How much would you guess a two-bedroom condo costs in Bangkok? Three million baht? Ten? Ask around and you’ll get wildly different answers. Some people imagine sky-high prices like in Singapore or Hong Kong. Others assume it’s cheap across the board. But the truth is that Bangkok’s property market is more varied than you might think.

For those considering a move, an investment, or even just indulging in a bit of property voyeurism (we’ve all been there), two-bedroom condos offer a sweet spot. They’re practical for couples, small families, digital nomads, or friends looking to split rent. But they come in all sorts of price points, depending on the postcode, the pool, and how close you are to the BTS.

We’ve looked at five listings of two-bedroom condos in different neighbourhoods of Bangkok to give you a clear snapshot of what your budget might stretch to.

1. The Excel Hideaway Sukhumvit 71

Price: 4,199,000 Baht (US$128,000)

Location: Phra Khanong Nuea, near Habito Mall and On Nut BTS

Size: 55.9 sqm – 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Set down on a quiet soi off Sukhumvit 71, this two-bedroom unit is part of a low-rise development that feels surprisingly peaceful given its proximity to Bangkok hotspots like Thonglor and On Nut. Therefore, The Excel Hideaway Sukhumvit 71 is a great choice for anyone who wants to live near the action, but not in it.

The unit spans just under 56 square metres and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. However, it’s surprisingly well-designed for the size. Natural light filters into the open-plan living and dining area, and both bedrooms are thoughtfully separated to maximise privacy. With light wood finishes and a clean, minimal design, it’s a calm place to come home to after a long day of hustling.

Outside of your unit, the building has everything you’d expect from a modern Bangkok condo. This includes a saltwater swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, a co-working space, gardens, and a shuttle bus to the BTS.

Rental yields are also healthy at around 6%, with a price-to-rent ratio of 15%. That’s worth considering if you’re thinking of buying to let.

2. The Base Rama 9 – Ramkhamhaeng

Price: 4,900,000 Baht (US$149,000)

Location: Hua Mak, near Rama 9 Roads and The Mall Ramkhaeng 3

Size: 49 sqm – 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Freshly renovated and perched on a high floor, this two-bedroom condo at The Base Rama 9 – Ramkhamhaeng offers a view of Bangkok that’s hard to beat. The layout makes good use of its space. The kitchen is tucked along one wall, the living room opens to a small balcony, the bedrooms are bright and breezy, and the bathroom is modern. Overall, the finish feels clean and move-in ready.

It’s also a corner unit, which means fewer shared walls and more privacy. A new air-con has been installed, and fibre internet is already set up (a bonus if you work from home!).

Downstairs, you’ll find a large pool, gym garden, and even a kids’ play zone. The resort-style facilities mean you don’t need to go far for your daily routine or weekend downtime.

But when you do want to explore, the condo is located near Bangkok’s major shopping malls, restaurants, universities, and other conveniences. You’re just a short walk from the Airport Rail Link, too. Therefore, commuting into the city or heading to the airport is quick and stress-free.

3. Residence 52

Price: 5,990,000 Baht (US$183,000)

Location: Bang Chak, near On Nut BTS and Lotus’s Sukhumvit 50

Size: 60 sqm – 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Residence 52 is a low-rise condo that offers more space than your average new development. And this 60-square-metre unit on the third floor includes two proper bedrooms, two bathrooms, and pool access.

The design isn’t overly flashy, but that’s the charm. Homely and nicely built, it feels like somewhere you could actually settle into long-term, especially if you’re someone who likes warm lighting, wooden furniture, and an open-plan kitchen that doesn’t feel squeezed into a corner.

Out the windows, you’re not staring directly into your neighbour’s living room. Instead, the unit opens out to green spaces, low-rise rooftops, and a bit of sky. And just an elevator ride away, you have access to a pool, gym, and garden area.

Location-wise, the condo is hidden in a peaceful corner of Bang Chak, around a 400-metre walk from On Nut BTS station. It’s hard to overstate how convenient this location is. You’re within walking distance to major roads, markets, international schools like Wells International School, and malls like Century The Movie Plaza.

4. Maestro 19 Ratchada 19 – Vipha

Price: 6,900,000 Baht (US$210,000)

Location: Din Daeng, near Ratchadaphisek MRT and Central Ladprao

Size: 60 sqm – 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This is the most expensive option on our list, and it’s easy to see why based on the location alone. Maestro 19 is a modern low-rise development located between Ratchadaphisek and Vibhavadi Roads, about 750 metres from the MRT and close to expressways that take you straight to Don Mueang Airport. Living here also means shopping centres like Central Ladprao, Union Mall, and Ratchada Night Market are right outside your door.

Moreover, the interior of the two-bedroom unit in this condo screams upscale hotel suite, with a calm, muted palette that makes it feel immediately relaxing. The living area is open and bright, the kitchen runs cleanly along one wall with glossy mosaic tiles, and the bedrooms are comfy.

Love to stay active? All you have to do is walk outside your unit to find a gym with complete facilities, a walking track, and a pool. There’s also a clubhouse, steam room, and sauna when you need to unwind and pamper yourself.

The property is investor-friendly, too, with a 6% rental yield based on FazWaz’s calculation.

5. Lumpini Center Ladprao 111

Price: 2,690,000 Baht (US$82,000)

Location: Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi, near Bang Kapi Market and Vejthani Hospital

Size: 62.9 sqm – 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

If budget is your top priority, this two-bedroom condo in Lumpini Center Ladprao 111 is your entry ticket. Built in 2003, the building has aged gracefully and is proof that an older building can still hold on its own.

This particular two-bedroom unit ticks a lot of boxes. Tastefully renovated with a fresh, soft-white interior, it’s bright, warm, and elegant. The living area is spacious and calm, styled in soothing neutrals with plush curtains and clever lighting choices. Moreover, both bedrooms offer good size and natural light, and the bathrooms are neat and functional.

And while it’s not packed with luxury extras, everything you really need is covered. A communal gym, on-site restaurant, 24-hour security with CCTV, and car parking are all included in the building.

So… what can you expect to pay for a two-bedroom condo in Bangkok?

The price of a two-bedroom condo in Bangkok really depends on what you’re after. Location, facilities, style, and space all play a part. For around 3 million baht and under, you can get a roomy, older unit in a local neighbourhood. With 5 to 7 million, you’re looking at newer buildings near BTS and MRT lines. And if you’ve got over 7 million baht to spend, you’ll find modern, high-end options with luxury perks.

There’s a lot of variety in what you can get. For example:

Want convenience and quiet? Try The Excel Hideaway in Phra Khanong.

Crave skyline views and public transport? Go for The Base Rama 9.

Prefer space and proximity to BTS? Residence 52 is worth a look.

Seeking high-end features? Maestro 19 ticks the boxes.

Watching your budget? Lumpini Center Ladprao 111 still delivers good value.

Bangkok’s condo market still has plenty of life in it; you just need to know where to look.

Final tip: If you’re planning to buy a two-bedroom condo in Bangkok, work with a reputable agent and factor in taxes, legal fees, and maintenance charges, and if you’re buying an investment property, run the numbers on rent, price-to-rent ratio, and long-term returns. FazWaz has one of the most extensive, transparent, and user-friendly platforms for exploring Bangkok real estate.

Disclaimer: Prices in Thai Baht and US Dollars are based on mid-2025 exchange rates and property listings at the time of writing. Always consult your agent for the most up-to-date information.

