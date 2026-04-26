Woman seeks payout after man enters Udon Thani gym bathroom

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 9:49 AM
50 2 minutes read
Woman seeks payout after man enters Udon Thani gym bathroom | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

A woman in Udon Thani has accused a hotel fitness centre of violating her privacy and turned to a lawyer to seek compensation after a male technician entered the women’s bathroom area while she was wrapped in a towel yesterday, April 25.

The woman, 30 year old May, said she had been a member of the fitness centre for four months and that she was the only person using the sauna at the time.

After finishing the sauna, May said she wrapped herself in a towel and stood at the counter with wet hair while preparing to shower. She then heard a housekeeper say “oops” before a male technician entered the women’s bathroom area to repair the sauna.

A woman is seeking compensation after she said a male technician entered an Udon Thani hotel gym bathroom while she was wrapped in a towel.
Photo via Naewna

The technician allegedly looked at her without looking away before going into the sauna room to carry out the repair. She then ran into the bathroom to get dressed before leaving the hotel area.

May asked to meet the female manager, but said she was made to wait and was later spoken to in an inappropriate manner.

She said she only wanted an apology from the manager, the housekeeper, and the technician, along with an assurance that the incident would not happen again. She later told her husband, who criticised the lack of an apology.

A woman is seeking compensation after she said a male technician entered an Udon Thani hotel gym bathroom while she was wrapped in a towel.
Photo via Naewna

After she posted about the incident on Facebook, the business owner later contacted her by chat and offered to handle the matter directly, while friends and relatives commented in support.

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May later filed a police report, after which officers visited the scene. She claimed the manager questioned their right to take photos, saying the premises were private property, and later cancelled her membership.

She said she would no longer accept an apology or gift basket and had instructed a lawyer to seek six figures in compensation.

Khaosod reported that the hotel’s Facebook page later posted an apology, saying the incident was a mistake that should not have happened.

A woman is seeking compensation after she said a male technician entered an Udon Thani hotel gym bathroom while she was wrapped in a towel.
Photo via Naewna

The post also said the hotel understood the customer felt unsafe and had revised procedures, with staff instructed to prevent a repeat.

Elsewhere, a woman punched a man after catching him filming her inside a toilet at a petrol station in Surat Thani before police were called. The incident took place in Baan Na Doem district after a group of women were returning from Songkran celebrations

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 26, 2026, 9:49 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.