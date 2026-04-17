Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 17, 2026, 9:41 AM
197 2 minutes read
Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A university student was seriously injured after a beer bottle struck her face during a Songkran brawl in Mueang district, Udon Thani province, on April 14. The student, who was not involved in the fight, is being treated at a hospital for multiple injuries.

The student’s mother, 51 year old Kie, filed a complaint with Mueang Udon Thani Police Station yesterday, April 16. She said her daughter, 21 year old Yin, a third-year student at Mae Fah Luang University, had returned home for the holiday and gone out to celebrate Songkran with friends.

Kie said one of Yin’s friends called her at about 3am to say her daughter had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a bottle during a clash between two groups of youths.

A student was taken to hospital after a bottle struck her during a Songkran brawl in Udon Thani, despite not being involved in the fight.
Photo via Khaosod

Doctors found three broken teeth and severe facial swelling, while later examinations showed brain swelling and slight bleeding on the brain. She was given anti-seizure medication and morphine.

The mother said doctors have told the family Yin will need her teeth removed and surgery on her jaw. Although she is now able to communicate, she was initially disoriented and later reported intermittent numbness in her fingertips.

Yin said she could not remember the incident, only that she was walking back from a nearby toilet when the bottle struck her in the face before she lost consciousness.

Kie urged police to identify the person responsible, whether the act was intentional or not. She stressed that her daughter had no connection to the dispute.

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Yin’s friend, 22 year old New, who was at the scene, said she and her group had set up a table selling powder beside the Tawan Daeng venue. Around midnight, a pickup truck carrying people they knew stopped nearby, while another group of youths parked on the opposite side.

A student was taken to hospital after a bottle struck her during a Songkran brawl in Udon Thani, despite not being involved in the fight.
Photo via Matichon

She said friends warned that the two groups were about to fight. Although her side tried to back away, the other group moved in and threw bottles into the tent area. New estimated that about 20 youths from both sides were involved in the clash.

New added that friends initially believed Yin had only suffered a cut to the mouth, but they later saw that her front teeth had been broken. After Yin said she was about to pass out, they rushed her to Udon Thani Hospital before reporting the incident to police.

Khaosod reported that investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the youths involved in the fight and trace the person who threw the bottle for legal action.

In a separate incident, a Thai man suffered serious injuries after a group of French men allegedly attacked him in Phuket on April 13 when he refused to join a Songkran water fight. Two French suspects were arrested and remain in custody at the police station.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 17, 2026, 9:41 AM
197 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.