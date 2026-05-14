Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 2:02 PM
203 1 minute read
Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A missing Thai man is found detained in Cambodia prison after entering a border forest in Surin to search for natural resources, likely to be sold for income.

The 58 year old man, Yot Sainoi, disappeared on April 25 after entering Huay Samroeng Forest near Ban Non Thong community in Kab Choeng district, an area bordering Cambodia.

Yot’s wife, 47 year old Kannika Homkhajorn, filed a complaint with officers at Kab Choeng Police Station after losing contact with him. She later told local media that police did not initially investigate the disappearance, prompting her to seek public attention through news agencies.

Authorities conducted a search, but only after media coverage and mounting pressure from the family. Investigators found Yot’s motorcycle parked near the forest boundary.

Residents and family members suspected he may have been detained by Cambodian military personnel after entering the border area.

Missing Thai man found in Cambodia prison
Photo via Amarin TV

The commander of the Suranaree Task Force, Boonserm Boonbamrung, later confirmed that Yot was arrested in Cambodia. Thai officials are now coordinating with Cambodian authorities to secure his return.

According to Channel 7, Cambodian officials stated that Yot illegally crossed the border and was detained before being transferred to a prison in Oddar Meanchey province for legal proceedings.

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Cambodian authorities also confirmed the safety of the Thai man by releasing a photograph showing Yot wearing a Cambodian prison uniform.

Locals living near the border insisted that residents regularly enter nearby forests as part of their daily lives and are generally familiar with the area’s boundaries.

Thai man jailed in Cambodia after entering border forest
Yot’s family | Photo via Amarin TV

Some residents argued that Yot would not have intentionally crossed into prohibited Cambodian territory and accused Cambodian troops of entering disputed areas before detaining him.

Thailand’s 2nd Army Area stated that officials are coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Siem Reap to ensure Yot receives proper treatment and protection under human rights standards.

Military officials also warned residents in border provinces to avoid entering forest areas near the frontier to prevent similar incidents.

Authorities advised anyone needing to enter high-risk forest zones near the border to notify local officials beforehand for safety reasons.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 2:02 PM
203 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.