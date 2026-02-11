Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

Udon Thani MP candidate, Yaowalak Khamsri | Photo via KhaoSod

A Parliamentary candidate in Udon Thani has filed a formal complaint after discovering that her vote, which she personally cast for herself and her party, was missing from the official tally.

Former teacher and candidate for the Thai People’s Party in Constituency 2 of Udon Thani, 68 year old Yaowalak Khamsri, visited the provincial Election Commission (EC) office yesterday, February 10. She requested an investigation into the vote count at polling station 1, Moo 3, Ban Chaiporn, in Non Sung subdistrict, after the posted results showed her party received zero votes.

Yaowalak, who was assigned candidate number 10, said she voted in person on February 8. She marked her candidate number on the green ballot and her party number 31 on the pink party-list ballot before placing them in the ballot boxes.

After checking the results the next day, she found that the Thai People’s Party had received no votes at the polling station where she voted. She expressed disbelief, noting that she had cast her own vote and believed at least one other person, a fellow retired teacher, had also voted for her.

Photo via KhaoSod

She stated that even one missing vote is significant, and questioned how both her votes, for herself and for her party, had failed to appear in the count. Before filing her complaint with the local election office, she had already reported the incident to the police.

The director of the Udon Thani Provincial Election Commission, Samihra Decha-angkun, confirmed that the head of the polling station had been called in to verify the facts and examine the accuracy of the vote count, reported KhaoSod.

Similarly, the People’s Party is calling for vote recounts in 18 constituencies across Thailand, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in ballot counting and unusually high numbers of invalid votes in the recent general election.

The party urged the EC to conduct a thorough investigation into reports of discrepancies, including mismatches between voter turnout and ballots cast at several polling stations.

