Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport

The Thai Immigration Bureau blacklisted a Chinese man after he damaged an automated immigration gate and verbally abused officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

Police from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station responded to the incident at around 2.35pm on Wednesday, May 13, at an immigration checkpoint in departure zone two. Officers at the scene reported that a foreign passenger damaged property and behaved aggressively towards immigration personnel.

The suspect was later identified as Liwei Zheng, a Chinese national around 30 years of age. According to police, he was scheduled to board Spring Airlines flight 9C7282 from Bangkok to Shanghai.

Witness statements and CCTV footage reportedly showed Liwei approaching automated border control gate DAE01 and placing his boarding pass on the scanner instead of his passport. Because of the incorrect document, the gate did not open.

The Chinese man then became frustrated and kicked the gate before moving to another gate, DAE06. At the second gate, Liwei reportedly scanned his passport incorrectly, causing the system to reject the document again.

Liwei then kicked the gate open and entered the checkpoint area without completing immigration procedures. Airport security officers intervened and detained him shortly afterwards.

Liwei reportedly became increasingly aggressive during the detainment and insulted officers in both English and Chinese. He also attempted to physically confront officers before his wife stepped in to calm the situation.

KhaoSod reported that authorities charged the suspect under Section 358 of Thailand’s Criminal Law for damaging property belonging to another person. The offence carries penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

In addition to criminal penalties, the suspect is required to compensate authorities for damage to the automated gate system, estimated at around 450,000 baht.

Police also stated that Liwei may face additional penalties for insulting government officers while they were performing official duties. The offence carries a possible prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. The case is scheduled to be submitted to Samut Prakan Provincial Court today, May 15.

Immigration authorities have also placed Liwei on Thailand’s immigration blacklist, permanently banning him from re-entering the country.

Officials confirmed he must remain in Thailand until legal proceedings are completed, although authorities have not clarified whether he remains in custody.