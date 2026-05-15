Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 9:58 AM
349 2 minutes read
Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon and KhaoSod

The Thai Immigration Bureau blacklisted a Chinese man after he damaged an automated immigration gate and verbally abused officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

Police from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station responded to the incident at around 2.35pm on Wednesday, May 13, at an immigration checkpoint in departure zone two. Officers at the scene reported that a foreign passenger damaged property and behaved aggressively towards immigration personnel.

The suspect was later identified as Liwei Zheng, a Chinese national around 30 years of age. According to police, he was scheduled to board Spring Airlines flight 9C7282 from Bangkok to Shanghai.

Witness statements and CCTV footage reportedly showed Liwei approaching automated border control gate DAE01 and placing his boarding pass on the scanner instead of his passport. Because of the incorrect document, the gate did not open.

Chinese damages auto gate at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Matichon

The Chinese man then became frustrated and kicked the gate before moving to another gate, DAE06. At the second gate, Liwei reportedly scanned his passport incorrectly, causing the system to reject the document again.

Liwei then kicked the gate open and entered the checkpoint area without completing immigration procedures. Airport security officers intervened and detained him shortly afterwards.

Liwei reportedly became increasingly aggressive during the detainment and insulted officers in both English and Chinese. He also attempted to physically confront officers before his wife stepped in to calm the situation.

Related Articles

KhaoSod reported that authorities charged the suspect under Section 358 of Thailand’s Criminal Law for damaging property belonging to another person. The offence carries penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Chinese blacklist for rampage at Bangkok airport
Photo via Facebook/ NBT Connext

In addition to criminal penalties, the suspect is required to compensate authorities for damage to the automated gate system, estimated at around 450,000 baht.

Police also stated that Liwei may face additional penalties for insulting government officers while they were performing official duties. The offence carries a possible prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. The case is scheduled to be submitted to Samut Prakan Provincial Court today, May 15.

Immigration authorities have also placed Liwei on Thailand’s immigration blacklist, permanently banning him from re-entering the country.

Officials confirmed he must remain in Thailand until legal proceedings are completed, although authorities have not clarified whether he remains in custody.

Latest Thailand News
Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach

22 minutes ago
Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity | Thaiger Thailand News

Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity

23 minutes ago
Most Thai businesses report bribe demands from officials, survey finds | Thaiger Thailand News

Most Thai businesses report bribe demands from officials, survey finds

24 minutes ago
Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago
Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress&#8217;s murder | Thaiger Thailand News

Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress’s murder

18 hours ago
Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads

18 hours ago
Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials &#8216;disgusting&#8217; after beach encroachment | Thaiger Phuket News

Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials ‘disgusting’ after beach encroachment

19 hours ago
Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time | Thaiger Travel Guides

Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time

19 hours ago
Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment

20 hours ago
Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards | Thaiger Transport News

Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards

20 hours ago
Bank of Thailand cuts GDP forecast to 1.5%, slashes interest rate to 1% as war and trade pressures bite | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand cuts GDP forecast to 1.5%, slashes interest rate to 1% as war and trade pressures bite

21 hours ago
Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest

21 hours ago
Thailand confirms end to 60-day visa-free stays to attract quality tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand confirms end to 60-day visa-free stays to attract quality tourists

22 hours ago
Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths | Thaiger Thailand News

Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths

23 hours ago
Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid

24 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 15 to 17) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 15 to 17)

24 hours ago
Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets

1 day ago
Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital

1 day ago
Anutin clarifies &#8216;miscommunication&#8217;, insisting foreign businesses still require permits | Thaiger Business News

Anutin clarifies ‘miscommunication’, insisting foreign businesses still require permits

1 day ago
Phuket bar owners protest &#8216;benefit-seeking&#8217; state officials | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar owners protest ‘benefit-seeking’ state officials

1 day ago
Why Americans keep coming back to Bangkok&#8217;s chaos when they have plenty of their own | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Why Americans keep coming back to Bangkok’s chaos when they have plenty of their own

1 day ago
Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals&#8217; concerns | Thaiger South Thailand News

Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns

2 days ago
The best drones of 2026 so far and how much you can get them for in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

The best drones of 2026 so far and how much you can get them for in Thailand

2 days ago
Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai taxi drivers accused of paying monthly bribes to escape traffic penalties

2 days ago
Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai neighbours seeks help for Burmese girl abused by mother

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 9:58 AM
349 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.