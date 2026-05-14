Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads

Heavy rain triggered flooding across several parts of Pattaya late last night, May 14, with roads submerged and tourists stranded in recurring flood-prone areas across the city.

Thunderstorms lasting more than one hour caused water to accumulate in low-lying areas awaiting drainage, particularly in Soi Khao Noi, Soi Khao Talo, South Pattaya Sukhumvit Road, Third Road, and the railway road behind Wat Tham Samakkhi.

Water levels reportedly rose quickly in several locations, leaving smaller vehicles unable to pass. Some motorists attempted to drive through the floodwater but were left stranded after their engines stalled, halting traffic throughout the night.

Drivers in some areas were forced to stop and wait for water levels to recede, while others turned back to avoid flooded routes.

According to Siam Chon News, residents said flooding in Pattaya has remained a recurring problem for decades despite repeated attempts to improve drainage systems, dredge canals, and upgrade roads.

Residents said the official term “water awaiting drainage” has become a familiar explanation during heavy rain, but for locals, it often means stalled vehicles, difficult travel, and property damage.

Flooding also continues to affect Pattaya’s image as one of Thailand’s major tourist cities, with submerged roads and traffic congestion causing inconvenience for visitors.

Although several agencies have continued pushing drainage projects and flood fixes, residents said the city still faces the same recurring flooding problems every year.

In similar news, last year, tourists and locals were left stranded in Pattaya after heavy rain flooded roads across Bang Lamung district, with more than 20 motorcycles washed away.

The downpour reportedly lasted more than two hours, causing water levels in parts of the city to rise to between 20 and 70 centimetres. Several roads became impassable, bringing traffic to a standstill.