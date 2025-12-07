Fitness coach Po admits to child discipline incident, offers apology

Fitness coach Po, known for his popular page, has publicly addressed allegations of child assault, admitting to his actions and expressing regret. He confirmed using only a fingertip to lightly discipline the child and is prepared to take responsibility for his actions.

The incident, which occurred on November 30 at 4.30pm, involved Coach Po engaging with two boys by a swimming pool. After completing a diving session, Po noticed the boys playing near his equipment. The younger boy in an orange shirt was seen stepping on Po’s diving fins and waving a noodle foam toy.

Initially, Po attempted to correct the behaviour by pointing it out verbally, but when the child did not apologise, Po admitted to lightly tapping the boy with his fingertip to teach him a lesson.

Coach Po stated that he did not intend to cause harm but aimed to instruct the child gently. After the interaction, only the older boy in a black shirt apologised, while the younger one smiled and scratched his head. Both children left the scene without showing signs of distress.

Po later attempted to locate the children’s parents, intending to inform them about the incident. Upon finding the children again, he led them to the pool’s reception area to inquire about their guardians, maintaining that he did not use force.

Shortly after, a male guardian arrived, and a discussion ensued, during which the guardian expressed intent to press charges. Po acknowledged his actions but expressed frustration over the damage to his equipment.

By 7.30pm, Po received a call from Thong Lo police station, prompting him to provide a statement and express willingness to mediate with the children’s parents.

However, he noted the parents were not ready for such discussions. Po reiterated his intention to apologise and compensate for any distress caused, having documented his account with the police.

On December 2, Po noticed the story gaining traction on social media, with reports sensationalising the incident. This prompted him to temporarily deactivate his social media accounts to prepare a detailed explanation.

Yesterday, by December 6, with no contact from the parents for mediation, Po visited the police station again, offering compensation and covering medical expenses for the children. He also proposed posting an apology on his Facebook page.

Reflecting on the incident, Coach Po acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behaviour and recognised the importance of setting a positive example, especially given his public profile. He stressed that resolving conflicts with violence is never the right approach, advocating for peaceful dialogue instead, reported by Khao Sod.