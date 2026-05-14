Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials ‘disgusting’ after beach encroachment

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul criticised corrupt officials in Phuket for facilitating land encroachment at Freedom Beach, describing the actions as “disgusting”.

The Freedom Beach encroachment case gained national attention after People’s Party MP Chaloempong “Sam” Saengdee claimed he received death threats while investigating illegal occupation on Freedom Beach and surrounding land under the Khao Nak Kerd National Forest in Kathu district.

According to Chaloempong, parts of the protected forest had been converted into a luxury resort development. Visitors were reportedly charged an entry fee of 300 baht to access the beach despite it being public land. He also found that sections of forest land had been sold illegally to foreign investors for more than 18 million baht.

The MP further alleged that his investigation led to a shooting threat connected to a suspect allegedly involved in the encroachment operation. The person was later identified as Parinthon “Sia Lek” Rueangrattanawanich.

Sia Lek later surrendered to officers at Karon Police Station and denied allegations related to both the forest encroachment and threats against the MP. He remains in custody at Phuket Provincial Court while legal proceedings continue.

PM Anutin yesterday, May 13, travelled to Freedom Beach to inspect the disputed area and monitor investigations into illegal construction projects built on protected land.

Authorities are also preparing demolition procedures for structures allegedly built illegally within the reserved forest area in an effort to return the land to public use.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, the PM said the area could have become a fully private resort project if authorities had failed to intervene.

“If the government had not intervened in time, the area would have become a resort or hotel project. Taking over the entire beach, who is going to let that happen?

“Those people intended to keep this whole beach private. If their plan succeeds, it will become their own private paradise, but that plan has just collapsed. They will have to serve their sentences in prison.”

Anutin also stated he believed some local officials were involved in facilitating the alleged encroachment. He questioned how large-scale construction projects, including a resort and a staircase reportedly containing around 300 steps, could have been developed without the knowledge of government officers responsible for the area.

The PM described officials allegedly involved in the encroachment as “disgusting” and said investigations would continue to identify all suspects connected to the operation.

He added that authorities suspect similar organised land encroachment networks may exist in other parts of Thailand and confirmed investigations would expand into additional locations nationwide.