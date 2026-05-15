Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach

The discovery of blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach raised concerns among residents and environmental experts over the potential impact of the invasive species on local marine ecosystems.

A local fisherman with more than 20,000 followers on his Facebook page, Tart Channel, shared videos yesterday, May 14, showing blackchin tilapia caught near Pattaya Beach. In the caption accompanying the footage, he wrote…

“Urgent! Blackchin tilapia invade Pattaya Beach. They found their way to the sea. The ecosystem will be ruined.”

The videos showed the fisherman standing along the beach and casting a net into the water before pulling up several blackchin tilapia. He later shared additional footage and photographs showing larger numbers of the fish caught in the area.

The posts quickly attracted attention online and prompted an investigation by officials from the Chon Buri Provincial Fisheries Office.

Initial inspections reportedly failed to locate the invasive species in the immediate area. However, fisheries office chief Nattapong Wannapat later confirmed that blackchin tilapia had previously been found in nearby waterways, including Na Kluea Canal and Na Jomtien Canal.

According to Nattapong, recent heavy rainfall may have carried the fish from brackish canals into coastal waters near Pattaya Beach.

The confirmation renewed concerns among locals and environmental observers about the possible impact on marine life and the wider ecosystem.

Deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister Watcharaphon Khaokham attempted to reassure the public, stating that the situation remained under control.

Watcharaphon explained that the location where the fish were found sits between brackish and seawater zones and claimed the presence of the species in the area was not a sign of expanding habitat territory. He also stated that blackchin tilapia are unable to survive fully in seawater conditions.

However, the statement contradicted previous reports and comments from environmental specialists who warned the species could adapt to various aquatic environments.

Marine environmental scholar Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant professor at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries, told Channel 3 today that blackchin tilapia can survive in multiple water conditions but thrive particularly well in brackish water.

Thon confirmed that the presence of Blackchin tilapia Pattaya populations could affect native marine species and local ecosystems.

He added that completely eliminating the invasive fish would be difficult and said current efforts should focus on controlling numbers and slowing ecological damage.

Both Thon and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives encouraged local fishermen to help reduce the fish population by catching both adult fish and fingerlings.