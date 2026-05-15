Student condos near the top universities of Bangkok’s

International students arriving in Bangkok approach their housing search in all kinds of ways, but the most common mistake is treating price as the only filter. The cheapest room in the wrong neighbourhood can cost more in time, stress, and compromised study conditions than the money saved on rent.

The neighbourhoods immediately surrounding Bangkok’s leading international universities vary enormously in safety infrastructure, study environment, and day-to-day practicality. Getting those three things right matters more than shaving 2,000 baht off the monthly rent.

This guide covers the three universities that consistently attract the largest share of international students, what the condo market around each one actually looks like, and which specific developments are worth shortlisting.

What to look for in a student condo in Bangkok

Security in Bangkok condominiums is generally good, but the level of provision varies widely across price brackets. The baseline worth insisting on is keycard access at the building entrance and lift, 24-hour on-site security staff, and CCTV coverage of common areas. Buildings without these in place are rare among modern developments, but they do exist, and the difference in your peace of mind is significant.

Study infrastructure matters too, and this is where cheaper buildings often fall short. Dedicated co-working space or a residents’ library, fast and stable Wi-Fi in common areas, and soundproofed units are not guaranteed even in well-priced condos. It is worth confirming these on a viewing visit rather than assuming.

Chulalongkorn University: Siam and Samyan

Chulalongkorn sits at the geographic heart of Bangkok, directly adjacent to the MRT Samyan station and BTS Siam interchange. For international students, that positioning is almost unbeatable. You can reach anywhere on the Sukhumvit or Silom lines within 20 minutes, and the Samyan Mitrtown retail and food complex is directly above the MRT exit.

The Samyan and Silom corridor immediately south of the campus has developed a dense cluster of purpose-adjacent condominiums over the last decade. Two stand out for international students: Ideo Q Chula-Samyan and Ashton Chula-Silom.

Ideo Q Chula-Samyan sits on Rama IV Road, approximately 400 metres from the campus boundary. One-bedroom units furnished to a high standard rent from around 18,000 to 25,000 baht a month, with keycard access throughout, 24-hour security, and a co-working lounge that residents consistently rate well. The ground-floor Maxvalu supermarket and a Starbucks at the base of the building remove most daily errands from the to-do list entirely. Students who have lived there for the duration of a degree programme tend to cite the location and the quiet building culture as the main reasons they stayed.

CU Terrace is the more distinctive option in this area for one simple reason: it is developed and managed by Chulalongkorn University’s own Property Management Office, which gives it a level of building oversight and maintenance that most private developments cannot match. The project sits on Rama IV Road in Chulalongkorn Soi 9, roughly 1.2 kilometres from BTS National Stadium and close to MRT Sam Yan, with Siam Paragon, MBK, and Samyan Mitrtown all within easy reach.

One-bedroom units range from around 17,000 to 25,000 baht a month, depending on floor and size, with two-bedroom options available from 30,000 baht. The building runs 22 to 26 floors across 510 units, with a 7-Eleven at the base, high security standards, and reviews that consistently call out the cleanliness and professional management. For students at Chulalongkorn who want a well-run building with genuine institutional backing.

Mahidol University: Salaya

Mahidol’s main campus in Salaya, Nakhon Pathom, is the university’s largest and most international, housing the Faculty of Graduate Studies, College of Music, and the Mahidol University International College (MUIC). The campus itself is consistently rated among the most liveable in Thailand, spacious, green, and with a well-functioning internal bike-share network. The surrounding residential market is shaped entirely by that student and academic population.

Salaya is not central Bangkok, and that is worth stating plainly. The nearest rail connection is a bus transfer to the MRT, and the residential options are lower-rise and more village-scale than anything near Chulalongkorn. That contrast is why rents are significantly more affordable.

Salaya One Residences sits just off Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road, not too far away from the campus gates. One-bedroom furnished units run from around 12,000 to 18,000 baht a month. The building is relatively new, with a gym, rooftop common area, and a ground-floor café that functions as a de facto study space for residents.

Security provision is solid, with key access and a front desk that is staffed around the clock. Reviews from parents who have visited their children studying at MUIC specifically call out the professional management and clean facilities.

iCondo Salaya 2 The Campus is one of the more practical budget options in the area. Developed by Property Perfect, the project sits on Salaya-Nakhon Chai Si Road directly in the Mahidol catchment, with Lotus Salaya, Central Salaya, and the hospital all nearby.

The development runs across two low-rise buildings with 567 units in total, completed in 2016. One-bedroom units of 30 to 36 sqm rent from around 8,000 to 12,000 baht a month, with pool access, garden areas, and balconies available depending on the unit.

For students who want a more budget-focused option, the Salaya area has several well-maintained apartment buildings in the 7,000 to 11,000 baht range with functional security and basic study amenities. These suit students on scholarship budgets who plan to use the university library rather than a building co-working space.

KMUTT: Bangmod, Thung Khru

King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi is the country’s leading engineering and technology university, and its international programmes have grown steadily over the last decade. The main Bangmod campus in Thung Khru sits off Pracha Uthit Road, roughly 14 kilometres south of Sathorn, with reasonable access to the BTS extended network and the MRT’s eventual southern extensions.

The residential condo market around Bangmod is compact and student-focused, which keeps prices lower than the city centre without sacrificing security. Two developments on Pracha Uthit Road are worth knowing.

Polis Condo Suksawat 64 is worth considering for students who want to keep costs at the lower end without sacrificing the basics. Developed by W&W Property and Development, the project sits in Bang Mot, Thung Khru, approximately 3.3 kilometres from the KMUTT campus, drivable in around 8 minutes. The development runs across two 8-storey buildings with 459 units completed in 2019, with a communal pool, gym, 24-hour security, and CCTV throughout.

One-bedroom units of around 28 to 29 sqm rent from 8,000 to 9,000 baht a month, fully furnished, with a 7-Eleven within 10 minutes on foot and several local restaurants immediately nearby. It is a no-frills building in a quiet residential pocket, suited to students who want their own space at a price that leaves room in the budget for everything else.

Parque Phutthabucha 48 is the closest option to the KMUTT campus on this list, sitting just 0.6 kilometres from the university, a one-minute drive or a short walk. The project was completed in 2015 across two 8-storey buildings with 363 units, designed around a garden-and-courtyard layout with pocket garden areas between the buildings.

Facilities include a communal pool, gym, library and reading room, communal garden, 24-hour security, CCTV, and keycard access throughout. The current rental listing is a two-bedroom unfurnished unit of 56 sqm at 6,500 baht a month, which is among the lowest prices per square metre on this list. For students who prefer more space and are comfortable furnishing a unit themselves, or who are sharing with another student, this is a strong value option in a well-maintained project right on the campus doorstep.

What about security?

All three areas above have condominiums that meet the baseline security standard: keycard access, 24-hour guards, and CCTV. That is the minimum. The distinction between buildings is in the finer detail, whether the guard desk is staffed and alert at 2am, whether the keycard system covers the lift as well as the entrance, and whether there is a functioning visitor management procedure.

The practical check is straightforward. On a viewing visit, arrive in the evening rather than midday. Test the keycard access points yourself. Ask the guard on duty how visitors are handled after hours. Buildings that manage this well are visibly proud of it; buildings that do not will deflect.

Bangkok’s student condo market is not without its quirks, and no article covers every building or every price point. But for international students arriving at Chulalongkorn, Mahidol, or KMUTT, the developments above represent a shortlist that has been tested by the people who actually live there. That is more than can be said for a lot of the options that show up first in a Google search.

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