Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball

A family in Khon Kaen has issued a public warning after discovering tissue paper stuffed inside a fish ball purchased from a street food stall at Kaen Nakhon Lake.

The incident gained attention after the family shared photos and videos in a Facebook group for Khon Kaen residents. According to the post, the fish ball stall was located near the entrance to Kaen Nakhon Lake, and the food had been purchased by the family’s grandmother.

The family explained that the grandmother bought several varieties of fish balls from the vendor and later ate them at home. She then noticed an unusual texture while chewing the final piece and decided to inspect the food more closely.

She discovered tissue paper stuffed inside the fish ball instead of the expected filling. Images shared online showed the tissue soaked in spicy seafood dipping sauce commonly served with steamed fish balls in Thailand.

The discovery quickly sparked discussion among members of the Facebook group, with several users encouraging the family to report the incident to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board for further investigation and possible legal action against the vendor.

Some commenters also shared similar experiences involving questionable food products. One woman claimed she had previously purchased bread with pork floss filling, but later discovered cotton wool inside.

Another commenter, who identified herself as a food vendor in the same area, stated that she planned to inform the committee responsible for overseeing local food stalls so the matter could be investigated further.

The family said they did not return to confront the vendor as they only discovered the tissue after arriving home, and lived far from the location where the food was purchased. They also did not confirm whether the case had been formally reported to police or government consumer protection agencies.

Another concern over food products previously surfaced in Thailand. In a recent case, consumers complained online after discovering canned fish products labelled as mackerel contained unidentified fish species instead.

Subsequent investigations by the Food and Drug Administration found the products contained Nile tilapia rather than mackerel.

Factory operators later admitted using tilapia in the products and claimed the items were still undergoing registration procedures with authorities.