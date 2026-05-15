Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 1:07 PM
182 1 minute read
Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball | Thaiger
Photo by amynapaloha via Getty Images and レン レン via Facebook group/ ขอนแก่นร้องเรียนอะไรบอกไว้ที่นี่ v2

A family in Khon Kaen has issued a public warning after discovering tissue paper stuffed inside a fish ball purchased from a street food stall at Kaen Nakhon Lake.

The incident gained attention after the family shared photos and videos in a Facebook group for Khon Kaen residents. According to the post, the fish ball stall was located near the entrance to Kaen Nakhon Lake, and the food had been purchased by the family’s grandmother.

The family explained that the grandmother bought several varieties of fish balls from the vendor and later ate them at home. She then noticed an unusual texture while chewing the final piece and decided to inspect the food more closely.

She discovered tissue paper stuffed inside the fish ball instead of the expected filling. Images shared online showed the tissue soaked in spicy seafood dipping sauce commonly served with steamed fish balls in Thailand.

Fish balls fish dumplings
Photo by Sumetho via Getty Images

The discovery quickly sparked discussion among members of the Facebook group, with several users encouraging the family to report the incident to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board for further investigation and possible legal action against the vendor.

Some commenters also shared similar experiences involving questionable food products. One woman claimed she had previously purchased bread with pork floss filling, but later discovered cotton wool inside.

Another commenter, who identified herself as a food vendor in the same area, stated that she planned to inform the committee responsible for overseeing local food stalls so the matter could be investigated further.

Related Articles

The family said they did not return to confront the vendor as they only discovered the tissue after arriving home, and lived far from the location where the food was purchased. They also did not confirm whether the case had been formally reported to police or government consumer protection agencies.

Tissue paper stuffed in fish ball
Photo by レン レン via Facebook group/ ขอนแก่นร้องเรียนอะไรบอกไว้ที่นี่ v2

Another concern over food products previously surfaced in Thailand. In a recent case, consumers complained online after discovering canned fish products labelled as mackerel contained unidentified fish species instead.

Subsequent investigations by the Food and Drug Administration found the products contained Nile tilapia rather than mackerel.

Factory operators later admitted using tilapia in the products and claimed the items were still undergoing registration procedures with authorities.

Latest Thailand News
Centara unveils new brand experience touchpoints designed to elevate every stay | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Centara unveils new brand experience touchpoints designed to elevate every stay

29 minutes ago
Bangkok teacher allegedly holds student&#8217;s phone for 10,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok teacher allegedly holds student’s phone for 10,000 baht

30 minutes ago
Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball

1 hour ago
Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity | Thaiger Thailand News

Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity

4 hours ago
Most Thai businesses report bribe demands from officials, survey finds | Thaiger Thailand News

Most Thai businesses report bribe demands from officials, survey finds

4 hours ago
Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress&#8217;s murder | Thaiger Thailand News

Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress’s murder

21 hours ago
Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads

21 hours ago
Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials &#8216;disgusting&#8217; after beach encroachment | Thaiger Phuket News

Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials ‘disgusting’ after beach encroachment

22 hours ago
Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time | Thaiger Travel Guides

Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time

22 hours ago
Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment

23 hours ago
Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards | Thaiger Transport News

Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards

23 hours ago
Bank of Thailand cuts GDP forecast to 1.5%, slashes interest rate to 1% as war and trade pressures bite | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand cuts GDP forecast to 1.5%, slashes interest rate to 1% as war and trade pressures bite

24 hours ago
Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest

1 day ago
Thailand confirms end to 60-day visa-free stays to attract quality tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand confirms end to 60-day visa-free stays to attract quality tourists

1 day ago
Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths | Thaiger Thailand News

Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths

1 day ago
Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 15 to 17) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 15 to 17)

1 day ago
Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets

1 day ago
Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital

1 day ago
Anutin clarifies &#8216;miscommunication&#8217;, insisting foreign businesses still require permits | Thaiger Business News

Anutin clarifies ‘miscommunication’, insisting foreign businesses still require permits

1 day ago
Phuket bar owners protest &#8216;benefit-seeking&#8217; state officials | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar owners protest ‘benefit-seeking’ state officials

1 day ago
Why Americans keep coming back to Bangkok&#8217;s chaos when they have plenty of their own | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Why Americans keep coming back to Bangkok’s chaos when they have plenty of their own

1 day ago
Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals&#8217; concerns | Thaiger South Thailand News

Officials say foreigners own only 6% of Koh Pha Ngan following locals’ concerns

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 1:07 PM
182 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.