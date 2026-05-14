Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 12:00 PM
418 2 minutes read
Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths | Thaiger
Photo by Srijit Mudi via Pexels and Channel 8

A Swedish man suffered a fractured skull and serious head injuries after being attacked by his Thai uncle-in-law with a knife in Sisaket province allegedly over the deaths of chicks.

The Swedish victim, 61 year old Jimmy, travelled from Sisaket to Bangkok to seek assistance from the Saimai Survive non-profit organisation.

He claimed that despite filing a complaint with Khukhan Police Station, the suspect remains free and no compensation has been provided to him or his family.

According to Jimmy, the incident took place on March 28 at his home in Khukhan district. He said he drove from his house to a nearby plantation before returning home later that day. After arriving back, Jimmy noticed three dead chicks outside the property.

Jimmy paid little attention to the animals while cleaning the area but later learned the chicks belonged to his wife’s uncle, Weeraphon, who lives opposite the family home.

Swedish attacked with knife in Sisaket
Photo via Facebook/ Porsche Nannapat

Weeraphon later came to Jimmy’s home, confronting him about killing the chicks. Jimmy said he later realised that he had accidentally run over the chicks while driving to the plantation. He initially did not realise what had happened, stating that the animals were small and difficult to see.

The Swedish man stated that he apologised and attempted to explain the incident, but Weeraphon refused to listen.

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The suspect then reportedly attacked the Swedish man with a knife, striking him on the head. His Thai wife and other relatives tried to intervene and eventually managed to stop the assault.

Following the knife attack, Jimmy’s wife contacted a local community leader for help. Rescuers later transported him to the hospital, where doctors treated him for severe head injuries and a skull fracture. Jimmy said he received 30 stitches and remained hospitalised for a week.

Thai man attacks Swedish national in Sisaket
Photo via Facebook/ Porsche Nannapat

The Swedish man added that he continues to suffer long-term effects from the injuries, including numbness in his right leg and short-term memory problems. Jimmy also said he remains fearful because the suspect has not yet been arrested.

The victim believes the dead animals were not the sole cause of the attack. He stated that tensions had existed between his wife and Weeraphon’s family for some time, although he declined to discuss details publicly.

Saimai Survive acknowledged the case and said it would coordinate with local police to help pursue legal action against the suspect.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 12:00 PM
418 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.