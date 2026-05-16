Missing Thai man safely returns after illegal Cambodia crossing

Photo courtesy of Second Army Area

A Thai man who went missing while foraging near the Thai-Cambodian border has returned home safely after being detained in Cambodia for crossing the border illegally, officials confirmed on Friday.

Yot Sainoi, a 58 year old resident of Surin province, was handed over to Thai authorities at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent checkpoint in Phu Sing district, Si Sa Ket province, on Friday morning.

Brigadier General Nith Narong, deputy chief of staff of Cambodia’s 4th Military Region and chairman of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) on the Cambodian side, transferred Yot to Major General Kampanat Waphasu, chief of staff of Thailand’s Second Army Area and chairman of the RBC secretariat on the Thai side, at around 10am.

The handover was the result of collaboration between Thailand’s 2nd Army Area and Cambodia’s Military Region 4, after Yot disappeared while foraging near the Surin border on April 25.

Following his disappearance, his family, along with local administrative officials, police, and military personnel, launched a search operation, believing he may have become lost along the border.

Coordination through the RBC mechanism revealed that Yot had been detained by Cambodian police for illegal entry and was processed at a provincial court in Oddar Meanchey.

Once his detention was confirmed, the 2nd Army Area formally requested assistance from Cambodia’s Military Region 4, leading to his approved return through the Chong Sa-ngam checkpoint on Friday.

Thai military officials said the successful repatriation was a significant achievement of local border cooperation mechanisms, helping to foster trust, reduce tensions, and maintain positive relations between local communities and security agencies on both sides.

The 2nd Army Area expressed gratitude to all parties involved, particularly Cambodia’s Military Region 4, for their close coordination in securing Yot’s safe return.

Initial medical checks indicated Yot was in normal physical condition.

At his home in Prasat district, Surin, relatives and villagers gathered to celebrate his return on Friday, relieved after following the case for over 20 days.

His wife, 48 year old Kannika Homkhachon, thanked all agencies involved in ensuring her husband’s safe return.

Speaking with emotion, Yot said he was relieved to be reunited with his family and thanked Thai military officials and all agencies for their efforts in securing his release, reported Bangkok Post.