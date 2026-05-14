Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 3:09 PM
147 1 minute read
Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A woman stabbed her boyfriend at a dormitory in Chon Buri on Saturday, May 9, after returning home from work to find him relaxing despite being unemployed.

Police from Pan Thong Police Station responded to the incident at a dormitory in Pan Thong district during the evening. Officers found the 22 year old injured man outside the room while rescue workers provided first aid.

The victim was wearing a football jersey, shorts, and flip-flops when officers arrived. He suffered a stab wound to his left shoulder. Although the injury was not considered life-threatening, rescue personnel transferred him to the hospital for further treatment and examination.

Police identified the suspect as the man’s 28 year old girlfriend, who remained at the scene and surrendered to officers.

According to the woman, she returned to the room at around 8pm after finishing work at a factory in the area and found her boyfriend relaxing inside the accommodation.

unemployed man stabbed by girlfriend
Photo via Matichon

She told police that all the lights and electric fans had been left switched on despite him being alone in the room. The woman said she became frustrated because she was responsible for all household expenses after her boyfriend lost his job and moved into her room on April 16.

The suspect reportedly claimed she was upset that the man spent his days at home without actively seeking employment while she continued working to support both of them financially.

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Police said the disagreement escalated into a heated argument before the Chon Buri stabbing occurred.

According to the woman’s statement, she stabbed her boyfriend once during the confrontation. The injured man then ran from the room to seek help from neighbours and rescue workers.

Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment
Photo via Matichon

Police have not yet announced formal charges or legal action against the woman. Officers summoned both parties for further questioning and possible mediation regarding the incident.

Domestic disputes involving violence have continued to make headlines in Thailand in recent months.

Earlier this month in Saraburi province, a woman drove her car into her boyfriend’s motorcycle before running him over, resulting in his death. The suspect claimed she had financially supported the man throughout their relationship and became angry after he attempted to end it.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 3:09 PM
147 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.