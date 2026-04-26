Nakhon Phanom officials seize 500kg of ‘Golden Flying Horse’ crystal meth

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 26, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read
Nakhon Phanom officials seize 500kg of ‘Golden Flying Horse’ crystal meth | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattanapong Sripichai

Officials in Nakhon Phanom seized 500 kilogrammes of premium-grade crystal methamphetamine on Friday night after smugglers abandoned the drugs near the Mekong River and fled back to Laos. Local police and Mekong Riverine security forces discovered the haul during a routine patrol in Tha Uthen district.

Investigators found that 12 sacks of narcotics had been brought into Thailand from Laos by longtail boat. The traffickers stashed the drugs on Thai soil before spotting the patrol team and retreating across the river.

Each package was wrapped in Chinese-style packaging and weighed one kilogramme, totalling 500 packages. All were branded with the ‘Golden Flying Horse’ logo, which intelligence reports identify as a marker for Category 1, premium-grade narcotics believed to originate from the Golden Triangle via Laos.

The drugs were intended for distribution within Thailand and onward trafficking to other countries. Street value is estimated at between 300,000 and 500,000 baht per kilogramme, depending on the destination market.

The seizure adds to a significant regional tally. Over the past six months, authorities in Nakhon Phanom have seized nearly 30 million speed pills and more than three tonnes of crystal methamphetamine, reported Bangkok Post.

Local officials and Mekong Riverine security forces find 12 sacks of crystal methamphetamine abandoned along the riverbank in Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom province during a late-night patrol. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Photo courtesy of Pattanapong Sripichai

In another separate incident, Bangkok police arrested two men on July 24 last year after finding 434 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in a Honda CR-V in Soi Nuanchan. The suspects, 39 year old Sunthorn, a motorcycle mechanic, and 31 year old Rattikorn, a former transport worker, are both ex-convicts released in 2024 and 2019 respectively. Officers had the pair under surveillance before intercepting the vehicle, where 14 sacks of meth were found in the rear seat. Rattikorn was paid 50,000 baht for the job. Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute under the government’s NO Drugs NO Dealers policy.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 26, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.