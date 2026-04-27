Udon Thani nurse calls police after delivery rider lingers outside dorm, asks to see her ‘cat’

A nurse in Udon Thani called police after a food delivery rider refused to leave her dormitory and sent messages asking to come up to her room, following a lunchtime delivery on April 26.

The woman, a 24 year old nurse at a public hospital in Udon Thani, reported the incident to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station. Officers responded to the dormitory in Mueang Udon Thani district.

The nurse said she had ordered lunch and left a note asking for the food to be left at the bottom of the stairs at her accommodation. Shortly after, the rider sent her a message through the app asking for her Line contact. When she asked why, he said he wanted to chat. She asked for his phone number instead.

After sending his number, the rider followed up with a message saying he was still at the dormitory and asking which room she was in, adding that he wanted to come up and see her cat. She does not own a cat.

She replied that her boyfriend would come down to collect the food, hoping he would leave. The rider then responded with a sulky message suggesting he felt dismissed.

When she went downstairs to check, the rider was still sitting on his motorcycle outside, prompting her to contact the police.

The rider, later identified as Theerawat, fled on his motorcycle before officers arrived. Police asked him to return for questioning, but he said he was unavailable.

The nurse told police she did not eat the food after the incident, concerned it may have been tampered with. She said she had never met the rider before and that this was his first delivery to her address. CCTV footage from the dormitory was reviewed as evidence.

She plans to file a formal police report and has asked that Theerawat be called in to explain his intentions.