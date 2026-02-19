Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

A food vendor in Udon Thani filed a complaint today, February 19, after she said her wallet was lost at a market and later used to withdraw 25,000 baht from her bank account.

The woman, identified only as 35 year old Nang, attended Mueang Udon Thani Police Station with her husband, 42 year old Chalermphon.

She told investigators the wallet went missing while they were shopping for grilled food ingredients at around midday.

Nang said the wallet was kept inside her husband’s bag, but may have slipped out as they walked through the market. They only realised it was missing when they were about to pay at a nearby Makro store.

They returned to the market and asked vendors about the missing wallet, but got no leads. Nang later requested CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which showed a woman of larger build in a green shirt walking behind her before picking up the wallet beside a black car.

The footage showed the woman opening the car door, lingering in the shop for a while, and later driving away in the same vehicle.

Nang said the wallet contained about 1,000 baht in cash, important documents, identity cards belonging to her husband and child, and an ATM card.

She later checked her bank account and found it had been emptied through two cash withdrawals, first 5,000 baht and then 20,000 baht, totalling 25,000 baht.

The money had been saved bit by bit to buy a laptop for her child’s education, and the withdrawals were possible because the PIN had been written on the ATM card, she added. Nang appealed to the woman to return the documents and the 25,000 baht, saying she would not pursue the matter if the money was returned, and added she was not concerned about recovering the 1,000 baht cash from the wallet.

Police recorded the complaint and are reviewing additional CCTV footage to trace the woman for questioning. Khaosod reported that officers also warned against writing PINs on ATM cards and urged people to keep wallets secure.

In similar news, a CCTV camera captured a taxi driver taking a lost wallet at a petrol station in Nonthaburi province, but refused to return the money to the victim.

Footage shows the victim riding his motorcycle out of the petrol station when he accidentally dropped his wallet on the ground. The taxi driver stopped his cab where the wallet had fallen, opened his car door, and picked it up.