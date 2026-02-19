Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 19, 2026, 11:07 AM
198 2 minutes read
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A food vendor in Udon Thani filed a complaint today, February 19, after she said her wallet was lost at a market and later used to withdraw 25,000 baht from her bank account.

The woman, identified only as 35 year old Nang, attended Mueang Udon Thani Police Station with her husband, 42 year old Chalermphon.

She told investigators the wallet went missing while they were shopping for grilled food ingredients at around midday.

Nang said the wallet was kept inside her husband’s bag, but may have slipped out as they walked through the market. They only realised it was missing when they were about to pay at a nearby Makro store.

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani
Photo via Khaosod

They returned to the market and asked vendors about the missing wallet, but got no leads. Nang later requested CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which showed a woman of larger build in a green shirt walking behind her before picking up the wallet beside a black car.

The footage showed the woman opening the car door, lingering in the shop for a while, and later driving away in the same vehicle.

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani
Photo via Khaosod

Nang said the wallet contained about 1,000 baht in cash, important documents, identity cards belonging to her husband and child, and an ATM card.

Related Articles

She later checked her bank account and found it had been emptied through two cash withdrawals, first 5,000 baht and then 20,000 baht, totalling 25,000 baht.

The money had been saved bit by bit to buy a laptop for her child’s education, and the withdrawals were possible because the PIN had been written on the ATM card, she added.

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani
Photo via Khaosod
Nang appealed to the woman to return the documents and the 25,000 baht, saying she would not pursue the matter if the money was returned, and added she was not concerned about recovering the 1,000 baht cash from the wallet.

Police recorded the complaint and are reviewing additional CCTV footage to trace the woman for questioning. Khaosod reported that officers also warned against writing PINs on ATM cards and urged people to keep wallets secure.

In similar news, a CCTV camera captured a taxi driver taking a lost wallet at a petrol station in Nonthaburi province, but refused to return the money to the victim.

Footage shows the victim riding his motorcycle out of the petrol station when he accidentally dropped his wallet on the ground. The taxi driver stopped his cab where the wallet had fallen, opened his car door, and picked it up.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

2 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

2 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

2 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

3 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

4 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

4 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

20 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

21 hours ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

22 hours ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

22 hours ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

22 hours ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

23 hours ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

23 hours ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

23 hours ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

1 day ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

1 day ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

1 day ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

1 day ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

1 day ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

1 day ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

2 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 19, 2026, 11:07 AM
198 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.