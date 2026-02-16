Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani

Five people were injured after a late-night confrontation between concertgoers and security guards at a beer garden event at a shopping centre near Udon Thani railway station shortly after midnight on February 14.

A Facebook user identified as “การ์ตูน หัวเขียง” posted a video clip of the incident, claiming he and his friends were assaulted by security guards following the event.

According to the post, one man was hospitalised with serious injuries, while a woman in the group was slapped in the face. In total, four men and one woman were reported injured, and some later filed a complaint with Mueang Udon Thani Police Station at 3.15am.

Yesterday, February 15, 35 year old Cartoon, along with his friend, 26 year old Boss, provided additional statements to Police Lieutenant Pracha Kongpraphat, a deputy inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station.

Investigators instructed four complainants to undergo medical examinations at Udon Thani Hospital to determine the severity of their injuries for the case file.

The victims submitted video evidence to the police investigation team to assist in gathering further evidence at the scene and identifying the security guards involved. Police confirmed they are aware of the company responsible for the guards.

If the individuals fail to appear for questioning, investigators will issue two summonses. Should there be no response, police will seek arrest warrants. As of now, any attempts to contact the security company for clarification have gone unanswered, reported DailyNews.

Cartoon stated that on the night of the incident, he and six friends attended the concert and had their bags inspected at the entrance, leaving restricted items outside before entering without issue.

After the concert ended shortly after midnight, the group prepared to leave but had approximately two towers of beer remaining. They requested to take the beer home and were told by guards that it must first be poured into glasses, which they did.

Cartoon alleged that the guards appeared displeased when his group attempted to take the remaining beer home, and speculated that they were unhappy they did not get to drink it themselves.

Tensions reportedly escalated shortly after as the group stood near the entrance to collect their belongings, leading to a dispute with a female guard who accused them of standing too close to a van.

A bald man, whom Cartoon believed to be the head of security, allegedly attempted to pull them back into the event area, leading to a physical confrontation. He said he was dragged and punched multiple times while trying to help his friends.

The guards were not locals and had been hired through an event organising company, he claimed. The group reportedly filed a complaint after the incident.

Cartoon added that he regularly attends events at the venue without prior issues and maintained that his group had not caused any trouble. He ended by saying that he intends to pursue legal action to the fullest extent.

