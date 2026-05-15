cTrader launches official MCP servers for AI-powered trading

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 15, 2026, 4:10 PM
91 2 minutes read
cTrader launches official MCP servers for AI-powered trading | Thaiger

cTrader is launching cTrader AI Agent Connect, the first built-in AI agent solution in FX/CFD trading, combining two MCP servers with a skills library. One prompt is now enough to run operations on cTrader: AI agents connect directly to the platform and can execute trades, analyse accounts, automate trading, perform technical analysis and control charts through simple prompts. With this launch, cTrader reinforces its position at the forefront of trading technology, continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions to traders and clients worldwide.

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware Systems, commented…

Trading is entering a new phase, where AI-powered agents are moving beyond simple question-answering and becoming active participants in how traders analyse markets and execute trades. At Spotware, we have always focused on staying ahead of industry change and building technology around the needs of modern traders. That is why we launched cTrader AI Agent Connect – a new step forward in trading platform technology. It gives traders a reliable way to integrate AI agents securely into their trading workflows, improve decision-making quality and automate much of the manual work.”

cTrader launches official MCP servers for AI-powered trading | News by Thaiger

What is cTrader AI Agent Connect

cTrader AI Agent Connect brings together two MCP servers for remote and local access, as well as a skills library. The solution was built to help traders make better-informed decisions and manage risk more efficiently. They simply describe what they need, and the agent does the work, cutting out the time-consuming steps.

cTrader AI Agent Connect includes a set of tools that make cTrader capabilities available to any AI agent through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) – a specification that lets AI agents work with external tools and services. The solution supports Claude Code, ChatGPT Codex, Cursor, Gemini CLI and others.

Related Articles

Remote MCP server

Remote MCP server provides the essential toolset for powering trading activity through AI. To enable remote MCP, you will need access to cTrader Web. The setup is simple: copy the configuration token from the “Remote MCP” section in cTrader Web settings and paste it into your AI agent. Once connected, core trading and account operations are available from your AI agent.

Remote MCP server covers account operations, order and position management and market data analysis.

Local MCP server

Local MCP server covers the widest set of cTrader functions, allowing AI agents to operate inside the trading workspace itself. It requires cTrader Windows and works with any compatible AI agent. By running locally, it provides more control and a broader scope for task automation in cTrader Windows.

Local MCP spans three main areas: account and trading operations, market analysis and workspace control.

Skills

Skills are ready-made AI workflow instructions for cTrader AI Agent Connect. Traders do not need to build instructions from scratch or figure out how to adapt AI Agent Connect to their operations. Instead, they get a set of reusable workflows covering various trading operations, which can be adapted to the trader’s style and used as part of their daily routine. A dedicated Help Centre section will feature the full skills library, with guidance on what each Skill does and how it can be used.

Reflecting Traders First™ approach that guides every cTrader upgrade, cTrader AI Agent Connect advances the trading experience: it saves time, runs the analytics and helps traders act smarter. As trading technology moves into the AI era, cTrader is leading the way, bringing traders one of the most forward-looking solutions in FX/CFD trading.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;last titan&#8217; confirmed as Southeast Asia&#8217;s biggest dinosaur on record | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s ‘last titan’ confirmed as Southeast Asia’s biggest dinosaur on record

31 minutes ago
Soap scraps reused at cosmetic product manufacturing site in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Soap scraps reused at cosmetic product manufacturing site in Bangkok

40 minutes ago
Centara unveils new brand experience touchpoints designed to elevate every stay | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Centara unveils new brand experience touchpoints designed to elevate every stay

3 hours ago
Bangkok teacher allegedly holds student&#8217;s phone for 10,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok teacher allegedly holds student’s phone for 10,000 baht

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen family warns public after finding tissue paper in fish ball

4 hours ago
Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Local fisherman finds invasive blackchin tilapia off Pattaya Beach

6 hours ago
Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity | Thaiger Thailand News

Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity

6 hours ago
Most Thai businesses report bribe demands from officials, survey finds | Thaiger Thailand News

Most Thai businesses report bribe demands from officials, survey finds

6 hours ago
Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man blacklisted for aggressive behaviour at Bangkok airport

7 hours ago
Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress&#8217;s murder | Thaiger Thailand News

Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress’s murder

23 hours ago
Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya drowns again as heavy rain submerges roads

24 hours ago
Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials &#8216;disgusting&#8217; after beach encroachment | Thaiger Phuket News

Anutin calls corrupt Phuket officials ‘disgusting’ after beach encroachment

1 day ago
Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time | Thaiger Travel Guides

Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time

1 day ago
Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman stabs boyfriend in anger over his unemployment

1 day ago
Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards | Thaiger Transport News

Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand cuts GDP forecast to 1.5%, slashes interest rate to 1% as war and trade pressures bite | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand cuts GDP forecast to 1.5%, slashes interest rate to 1% as war and trade pressures bite

1 day ago
Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin man detained in Cambodia prison after entering border forest

1 day ago
Thailand confirms end to 60-day visa-free stays to attract quality tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand confirms end to 60-day visa-free stays to attract quality tourists

1 day ago
Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths | Thaiger Thailand News

Sisaket man attacks Swedish relative with knife over chick deaths

1 day ago
Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese gamblers injured leaping from window in Pattaya poker den raid

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 15 to 17) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 15 to 17)

1 day ago
Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish renter’s unpaid Patong locker exposes five guns, 100 bullets

1 day ago
Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspect Mingchen remains on ventilator at Pattaya hospital

1 day ago
Anutin clarifies &#8216;miscommunication&#8217;, insisting foreign businesses still require permits | Thaiger Business News

Anutin clarifies ‘miscommunication’, insisting foreign businesses still require permits

1 day ago
Phuket bar owners protest &#8216;benefit-seeking&#8217; state officials | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar owners protest ‘benefit-seeking’ state officials

1 day ago
FinancePress RoomSponsoredTechnology News
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 15, 2026, 4:10 PM
91 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.