cTrader launches official MCP servers for AI-powered trading

cTrader is launching cTrader AI Agent Connect, the first built-in AI agent solution in FX/CFD trading, combining two MCP servers with a skills library. One prompt is now enough to run operations on cTrader: AI agents connect directly to the platform and can execute trades, analyse accounts, automate trading, perform technical analysis and control charts through simple prompts. With this launch, cTrader reinforces its position at the forefront of trading technology, continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions to traders and clients worldwide.

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware Systems, commented…

“Trading is entering a new phase, where AI-powered agents are moving beyond simple question-answering and becoming active participants in how traders analyse markets and execute trades. At Spotware, we have always focused on staying ahead of industry change and building technology around the needs of modern traders. That is why we launched cTrader AI Agent Connect – a new step forward in trading platform technology. It gives traders a reliable way to integrate AI agents securely into their trading workflows, improve decision-making quality and automate much of the manual work.”

What is cTrader AI Agent Connect

cTrader AI Agent Connect brings together two MCP servers for remote and local access, as well as a skills library. The solution was built to help traders make better-informed decisions and manage risk more efficiently. They simply describe what they need, and the agent does the work, cutting out the time-consuming steps.

cTrader AI Agent Connect includes a set of tools that make cTrader capabilities available to any AI agent through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) – a specification that lets AI agents work with external tools and services. The solution supports Claude Code, ChatGPT Codex, Cursor, Gemini CLI and others.

Remote MCP server

Remote MCP server provides the essential toolset for powering trading activity through AI. To enable remote MCP, you will need access to cTrader Web. The setup is simple: copy the configuration token from the “Remote MCP” section in cTrader Web settings and paste it into your AI agent. Once connected, core trading and account operations are available from your AI agent.

Remote MCP server covers account operations, order and position management and market data analysis.

Local MCP server

Local MCP server covers the widest set of cTrader functions, allowing AI agents to operate inside the trading workspace itself. It requires cTrader Windows and works with any compatible AI agent. By running locally, it provides more control and a broader scope for task automation in cTrader Windows.

Local MCP spans three main areas: account and trading operations, market analysis and workspace control.

Skills

Skills are ready-made AI workflow instructions for cTrader AI Agent Connect. Traders do not need to build instructions from scratch or figure out how to adapt AI Agent Connect to their operations. Instead, they get a set of reusable workflows covering various trading operations, which can be adapted to the trader’s style and used as part of their daily routine. A dedicated Help Centre section will feature the full skills library, with guidance on what each Skill does and how it can be used.

Reflecting Traders First™ approach that guides every cTrader upgrade, cTrader AI Agent Connect advances the trading experience: it saves time, runs the analytics and helps traders act smarter. As trading technology moves into the AI era, cTrader is leading the way, bringing traders one of the most forward-looking solutions in FX/CFD trading.

Press Release