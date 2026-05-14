Multi-generational travel grows across Asia Pacific as families prioritise shared time

Across the Asia Pacific, the travel landscape is moving away from the solitary or the nuclear toward the collective. The sight of three generations navigating an airport terminal, grandparents guiding toddlers through security while teenagers translate digital menus for their elders, has shifted from a seasonal outlier to an increasingly common fixture of the regional landscape.

According to the Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report, this surge in multi-generational and “skip-gen” (grandparents and grandchildren) travel is backed by significant data: six in ten travellers in the region have either recently completed or are currently planning a trip that bridges these age gaps. For more than half of these families, the motivation is less about the destination and more about the “memory equity” created when different eras of a family tree share the same breakfast table.

In 2026, 61% of travellers are seeking experiences designed for universal appeal, prioritising a gentler pace where the itinerary doesn’t fragment the group. From the coral fringes of the Maldives to the storied streets of Kuala Lumpur, the focus has moved toward considered travel and cultural immersion that remains accessible to both the curious child and the seasoned senior.

Bangkok: Reimagining city escapes for families

Bangkok is often defined by its kinetic energy, yet the city holds pockets of remarkable serenity for the multi-generational explorer. At Conrad Bangkok, the experience is anchored by family suites with floor-to-ceiling views of the skyline, leading to a rooftop sanctuary that feels worlds away from the streets below. Here, moments of connection are tactile: grandparents and grandchildren might spend an afternoon crafting traditional Thai desserts or learning the whimsical art of towel origami.

Beyond the hotel, the city’s pace remains gentle with boat rides along the Chao Phraya River and wildlife spotting in Lumphini Park, where the Green Bridge, a new pedestrian and bicycle path, connects you to the recently opened Benchakitti Park.

The Maldives: Where time slows down, and connections deepen

Few places feel as timeless as the Maldives, where the traditional constraints of time, such as deadlines, school bells and schedules, give way to the natural rhythms of the tide.

At Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, this ease is personified by The Residence, a sprawling six-bedroom overwater sanctuary designed as a self-contained retreat. The architecture balances communal gathering with private repose, featuring a private cinema, a full spa suite and a music lounge.

Days may begin with a group yoga session on the deck before drifting into specialised interests: children to the Krakengiri Kids Club, one of the archipelago’s largest, and adults to the spa. By dusk, the family can reconvene on a traditional dhoni cruise or at a cultural workshop to learn the pulse of Bodu Beru drumming and the intricate geometry of palm-leaf weaving.

Bali: Culture, comfort, and curiosity for all ages

Bali’s appeal to the multi-generational traveller lies in its rare ability to balance profound stillness with cultural vibrance. Perched on the island’s southernmost tip, Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, interprets this through the luxury of shared space, where all-villa accommodations are designed around the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana – harmony between people, nature, and the divine.

While children engage with the island’s heritage through Gebogan-making – an artistic assembly of fruit and traditional snacks, and traditional dance at the Umana Kids Club, older generations can retreat to the holistic sanctuary of Lohma Spa. By late afternoon, the group reconvenes for communal rituals, such as a private “Melukat” purification ceremony or a short journey to the nearby Uluwatu Temple to witness the rhythmic fire dance at sunset.

Singapore: Endless shared discoveries and experiences

Modern yet rooted in heritage, Singapore offers a dynamic landscape that is inherently accessible. Hilton Singapore Orchard offers a comfortable base for multi-generational adventures, with connecting rooms and suites, welcome backpack bundles full of wonder for young travellers, and curated sleep amenities to ensure families are well-rested and ready for the next day’s adventures.

Families can enjoy a chocolate-decorating workshop with the hotel’s pastry team, or upcycle fabrics to create their own keepsakes, taking home countless unforgettable memories in the process. Outside, the narrative continues with after-dark encounters at the Night Safari or a morning stroll beneath the Supertrees, where the city’s futurism meets its botanical heart.

Kuala Lumpur: Family travel made enriching yet effortless

Kuala Lumpur blends cultural experiences with a relaxed pace that suits the varied needs of a large family.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur prioritises flexibility with accessible rooms and poolside brunches that overlook the Lake Gardens. The hotel’s expansive pool and water slide offer a burst of energy for the young, while the quiet elegance of afternoon tea provides a respite for elders. Nearby, the limestone heights of Batu Caves and the canopy walks of the Forest Eco Park offer shared discoveries, culminating in the nightly light and water choreography at the foot of the Petronas Twin Towers.

Press Release