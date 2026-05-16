Thai Met warns 35 provinces of heavy rain, flash floods

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its sixth warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow, covering 35 provinces. A strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is driving increased rainfall across North, Central, East, and South Thailand.

Residents are advised to watch for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and runoff, particularly in hilly areas and low-lying regions. Health precautions are also recommended during this period of changing weather.

Mariners face rough conditions. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 to 3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in stormy areas. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising higher during thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore, reported KhaoSod.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow

North Thailand

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Night temperatures will range from 22 to 26°C, daytime from 29 to 34°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Northeast Thailand

Sixty percent of the area will see thunderstorms and heavy rain in Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will reach 24 to 27°C overnight and 35 to 37°C during the day, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with very heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ratchaburi. Night temperatures will be 24 to 27°C, rising to 35 to 36°C by day, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

East Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C at night to 32 to 35°C during the day, with southwest winds at 15 to 35 km/h. Coastal waves will reach 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during storms.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will be 23 to 26°C overnight and 33 to 35°C during the day, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 km/h. Sea waves will reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 32 to 34°C during the day. From Phang Nga northward, southwest winds will blow at 20 to 40 km/h, pushing waves to 2 to 3 metres and exceeding 3 metres in storms. From Phuket southward, winds will be 15 to 35 km/h, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surroundings

The capital and surrounding areas will see thunderstorms across 60% of the area. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C overnight to 34 to 36°C during the day, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

The warning, issued on May 15 at 5pm, covers conditions through May 18. Residents can stay updated via the Thai Meteorological Department’s website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182, available 24 hours. The next update is due at 5am tomorrow.

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