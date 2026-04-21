Woman catches, punches peeping tom filming in Surat Thani toilet

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 21, 2026, 4:50 PM
204 1 minute read
Woman catches, punches peeping tom filming in Surat Thani toilet | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from DailyNews

A woman punched a man after catching him filming her inside a toilet at a petrol station in Surat Thani on April 16, before police were called.

The incident took place at a petrol station in Baan Na Doem district after a group of women were returning from Songkran celebrations and heading back to Khian Sa district. They stopped at the station to use the toilets and the convenience store.

Prae, a 27 year old woman wearing a black shirt, said she noticed a mobile phone protruding from the next stall while she was in the toilet. At first, she thought one of her friends was playing a prank.

However, after her group came out and realised everyone was already outside, they called for the person in the stall to come out. Nearly 10 minutes later, a teenage male emerged.

A woman punched a man after catching him filming her in a petrol station toilet in Surat Thani, before he later admitted to recording her
Photo via DailyNews

When questioned, the man initially denied filming and said he had been hiding in the toilet from another group of teenagers. Prae, who said she was angry about being recorded, then punched him several times as her friends tried to stop her. The confrontation was recorded by the women in the group.

DailyNews reported that after they asked to see his phone, the screen displayed a message saying the images had been deleted.

The group also found numerous searches for pornographic websites on his phone. However, he still denied filming secret videos in the toilet at that point.

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Convenience store staff and petrol station workers stepped in and called the police. A complaint was later filed at Baan Na Doem Police Station.

A woman punched a man after catching him filming her in a petrol station toilet in Surat Thani, before he later admitted to recording her
Photo via DailyNews

Police said the suspect later admitted he had secretly filmed inside the toilet, apologised, and said he had deleted the clip. His phone was confiscated, while the confrontation video was later posted online as a “warning”.

Responding to online comments about her punches, Prae said she had previously trained in boxing for sport and self-defence. She also warned women using public toilets, especially those alone, to stay alert and pay close attention to their surroundings.

Elsewhere, officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau arrested a Thai man in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan for possessing and selling spycam pornography. Officials found 60,000 files of pornography in his possession.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 21, 2026, 4:50 PM
204 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.