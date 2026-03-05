Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum

Police in Udon Thani responded yesterday, March 4, after reports that a man had allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in public on Pho Si Road outside the Udon Thani City Museum.

After receiving the report, officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station went to the scene to inspect the complaint.

Upon arrival, they found a man exposing himself and publicly masturbating, to which police immediately detained him before taking him to the station for questioning.

Police later identified the man as 42 year old Sornphet, a resident of Nong Bua subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani.

Officers stated that his actions caused fear among members of the public, including people passing through the area and tourists visiting the museum.

After his detention, Sornphet told officers he opened his trousers and exposed himself while walking along the roadside simply because he wanted to do so.

Naewna reported that Sornphet also blamed the hot weather, saying he wanted to cool himself down.

He reportedly felt happy doing it and claimed that seeing attractive women aroused him, but added that he had only seen men at the time, so he had been waiting for police to arrest him.

Later, patrol officers took Sornphet to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station and informed him of a charge of committing an indecent act in public, with legal proceedings continuing.

Elsewhere, a Thai woman in Phuket posted photos of a foreign man on Facebook after he allegedly exposed his genitals in front of her in Kamala.

Images showed him in an unbuttoned light blue Hawaiian shirt and white shorts in a car park, with his trousers pulled down. He appeared unfazed by being photographed, pointing at his genitals and posing for the camera.