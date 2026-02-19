Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

On February 17, a nurse in Udon Thani asked a local news page operator to help reach her former husband, a Royal Thai Marine in Sattahip, Chon Buri, after she said a hire-purchase van debt of more than 600,000 baht was being sought from her as the guarantor.

Phanumart Jitwasinkul, owner of the “เฮียเปี๊ยกช่วยด้วย” Facebook page, said he received the complaint from a 43 year old woman identified as Ple.

She said the van in question was taken on hire purchase in her former husband’s name, but the instalments were not paid, leading the finance company to contact her.

The finance company reportedly warned it could take legal action to enforce the debt, including seizing her home, and that almost 600,000 baht was being sought from her as guarantor.

According to Ple, she had known Bom since they were in Mathayom 1 in Udon Thani, later marrying in 2007 and having two children together.

Bom is a Marine, and Ple said she worked as a nurse in Chon Buri before transferring back to her home in Udon Thani. She said he later took border duty assignments to earn additional income and told her he would move later, but did not do so.

Their relationship reportedly deteriorated after she learned he had other partners while stationed on the Thai-Cambodian border, including one Thai woman and one Cambodian woman, during an assignment in Chanthaburi province.

Khaosod reported that Ple had been aware of the infidelity in the past, but could not tolerate it this time, prompting her to seek a divorce.

After the divorce, Ple said her former husband stopped paying the van instalments, leaving her liable as guarantor. When she contacted him, she said he told the finance company, “Seize it if you want,” and refused to speak with her directly.

She added that his family did not help resolve the matter and told her to fork up money and pay first, saying they would return the money later. Ple wanted her former husband to take responsibility for the debt and asked that his unit help call him in to mediate the dispute.

Elsewhere, a Thai woman said she lost about 800,000 baht to a man she met on a dating app, later learning he had married another woman and was living a lavish lifestyle. She said the relationship seemed to be progressing well at first, but he later began asking to borrow money.