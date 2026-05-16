6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Miyagi coast

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 16, 2026, 11:15 AM
254 1 minute read
6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Miyagi coast | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, Japan, on May 15 at 8.22pm local time. The tremor originated at a depth of 50 kilometres and was felt across multiple regions, including Aomori, Iwate, and Akita.

No tsunami warning has been issued despite the quake’s wide reach. Residents have been advised to remain alert for potential aftershocks.

There are currently no reports of damage or injuries. Police and emergency services have urged the public to stay vigilant, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available, reported KhaoSod.

Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Miyagi Prefecture coast
Photo courtesy of NHK World

In another separate incident, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula last July, triggering tsunami warnings and mass evacuations across the Pacific. The quake hit 126 kilometres southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 18 kilometres, according to the USGS. Waves up to four metres battered the Kamchatka coast, damaging a kindergarten, though no injuries were reported. Kamchatka’s governor called it the strongest quake in decades.

Japan and the US issued widespread tsunami alerts. Hawaii ordered evacuations across Oahu, including Honolulu, with warnings of waves up to three metres. Alaska, Guam, the Philippines, Canada, and the Marshall Islands were also placed on alert. Japan’s Meteorological Agency ordered coastal evacuations, with NHK broadcasting live warnings. Waves of up to 40 centimetres hit Hokkaido and Tokachi. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed emergency response efforts were under way. No major casualties were reported.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 16, 2026, 11:15 AM
254 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.