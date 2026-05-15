Soap scraps reused at cosmetic product manufacturing site in Bangkok

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers raided an unlicensed production site in Bangkok and discovered soap manufactured from soap scraps collected from multiple factories.

The Consumer Protection Police Division launched the investigation following complaints from consumers who experienced allergic reactions and other health problems linked to cosmetic products sold online.

During the operation, investigators identified a residence in Bang Khae district that was producing and distributing various soap products through e-commerce platforms at unusually low prices.

The products were also advertised using exaggerated claims, including statements that the soaps were made from “100% herbs” and could kill germs, remove dead skin cells, reduce oily skin, and treat pimples, freckles, and dark spots.

The investigation led CIB officers to raid a property in Soi Phutthamonthon 2 in Bang Khae, which had reportedly been converted into a small-scale soap manufacturing facility. A 45 year old Thai woman, Nongnart, identified herself as the owner of the business.

According to police, Nongnart failed to produce a manufacturing licence or related legal documents and later admitted operating the business without official approval.

The suspect reportedly told investigators she left school after completing high school and initially started selling soap products purchased wholesale from another factory through online platforms.

She claimed demand increased significantly before the original supplier became unable to fulfil orders. According to Nongnart, rising costs from other suppliers eventually led her to start producing soap independently after learning manufacturing methods from YouTube videos.

Police said Nongnart admitted purchasing soap scraps from factories in Bangkok and nearby provinces at prices between 30 and 40 baht per kilogramme. The scraps were then processed into soap products available in 12 fragrances and sold online for between four and 10 baht per piece.

For liquid soap products, the suspect allegedly mixed soap scraps with salt water and fragrance before bottling them for sale.

Investigators stated the Bangkok soap factory was capable of producing around 1,000 soap bars per day and reportedly received between 800 and 900 customer orders daily. She earned approximately 50,000 baht per month from the operation since launching the business last year.

Authorities charged her with multiple offences under Thailand’s Cosmetic Act, including manufacturing and selling counterfeit and unregistered cosmetic products.

Police said additional laboratory testing would be conducted on the seized products and ingredients. Officials warned that further charges could follow if harmful or prohibited substances are discovered.