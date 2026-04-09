Two killed as Udon Thani wildfire crew pickup hits power pole

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 5:24 PM
141 1 minute read
Two killed as Udon Thani wildfire crew pickup hits power pole | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

A pickup truck carrying park officials back from a wildfire operation crashed into a power pole on a sharp bend in Udon Thani yesterday evening, April 8, leaving two men dead and four others injured.

The crash was reported at about 6pm on the Ban Kham Bon Wiang Chai road, Tan Lian subdistrict, Kut Chap district.

Two died in an Udon Thani pickup crash when a wildfire crew vehicle hit a power pole on a bend, leaving four others injured.
Photo via สํานักบริหารพื้นที่อนุรักษ์ที่ 10 อุดรธานี

The vehicle, a black single-cab pickup belonging to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, left the road, hit a roadside power pole and fell into a deep ditch.

The two men who died at the scene were driver Chalermchai Sarsin and park official Thongdee Deechai, who had been involved in wildfire suppression work. Four others were injured and taken to Kut Chap Hospital and Ban Phue Hospital.

The head of the park office said the dead and injured officials had just completed a wildfire mission in Ban Kham Bon Wiang Chai and were on their way back when the crash happened.

At the scene, the road was a sharp bend on a slope with limited lighting. Initial checks found the vehicle was in normal condition, while the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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Khaosod reported that officials have proposed adding more street lighting in the area and urged motorists to follow traffic rules closely.

Two died in an Udon Thani pickup crash when a wildfire crew vehicle hit a power pole on a bend, leaving four others injured.
Photo via Department of National Parks

Elsewhere, a late-night pickup crash in Pattaya toppled three high-voltage power poles across Soi Paniad Chang, leaving live wires on the road and forcing police to shut down the area. Police and rescue teams were called to the scene

Upon arrival, authorities discovered live power lines and communication cables dangling dangerously, and a damaged directional sign. The driver was seen walking around the crash site and appeared disoriented. Rescue workers confirmed that he was not visibly injured.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 5:24 PM
141 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.