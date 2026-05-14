Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress’s murder

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 5:43 PM
84 1 minute read
Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress’s murder | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV and Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

A Thai man surrendered to police in Nonthaburi today, May 14, after murdering his mistress and confessing his crime to his legal wife, who advised him to turn himself in. He also brought the victim’s body to the police station in his car.

Police at Bang Bua Thong Police Station received a call at around 10pm yesterday, May 13, from a woman identified only as Bee. She informed officers that her husband, 42 year old Winai, had fatally assaulted his mistress following an argument.

According to Bee, her husband planned to surrender voluntarily, and she told officers there was no need to search for him because he was on his way to the station. At around 10am today, Winai arrived at the police station and confessed to the killing.

He then directed officers to his bronze Toyota sedan parked outside the station, where police discovered the woman’s body in the front passenger seat.

Thai man murders mistress and surrenders with her body
Photo via FM 91 BKK

The body was covered with a towel. Police reported that the woman had injuries and bruises on her face, including severe trauma around her right eye.

During questioning, Winai stated that he had been in a relationship with the victim for around one year and regularly visited her rented accommodation in Bang Plu, Nonthaburi.

According to his statement, they argued over jealousy after he saw his mistress showing affection to another man who worked as a motorcycle taxi rider. Winai claimed he later saw the pair entering a hotel together, leading him to confront the victim.

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He told investigators the woman initially denied the accusation before later admitting to the relationship after he mentioned the hotel incident.

Thai man confesses murder of mistress to legal wife before turning himself in
Photo via Amarin TV

Winai claimed the admission triggered anger and led to a physical assault. He said they later went to sleep together before he woke up and found the woman unresponsive.

Bee later arrived at the police station and revealed that Winai had contacted and shared details regarding the murder. She then advised him to surrender to police.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the charges to be filed against the suspect. However, based on similar cases, investigators could consider charges under Section 290 of Thailand’s Criminal Law relating to assault causing death. The offence carries a prison sentence ranging from three to 15 years.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 14, 2026, 5:43 PM
84 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.