Legal wife contacts police after husband confesses mistress’s murder

A Thai man surrendered to police in Nonthaburi today, May 14, after murdering his mistress and confessing his crime to his legal wife, who advised him to turn himself in. He also brought the victim’s body to the police station in his car.

Police at Bang Bua Thong Police Station received a call at around 10pm yesterday, May 13, from a woman identified only as Bee. She informed officers that her husband, 42 year old Winai, had fatally assaulted his mistress following an argument.

According to Bee, her husband planned to surrender voluntarily, and she told officers there was no need to search for him because he was on his way to the station. At around 10am today, Winai arrived at the police station and confessed to the killing.

He then directed officers to his bronze Toyota sedan parked outside the station, where police discovered the woman’s body in the front passenger seat.

The body was covered with a towel. Police reported that the woman had injuries and bruises on her face, including severe trauma around her right eye.

During questioning, Winai stated that he had been in a relationship with the victim for around one year and regularly visited her rented accommodation in Bang Plu, Nonthaburi.

According to his statement, they argued over jealousy after he saw his mistress showing affection to another man who worked as a motorcycle taxi rider. Winai claimed he later saw the pair entering a hotel together, leading him to confront the victim.

He told investigators the woman initially denied the accusation before later admitting to the relationship after he mentioned the hotel incident.

Winai claimed the admission triggered anger and led to a physical assault. He said they later went to sleep together before he woke up and found the woman unresponsive.

Bee later arrived at the police station and revealed that Winai had contacted and shared details regarding the murder. She then advised him to surrender to police.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the charges to be filed against the suspect. However, based on similar cases, investigators could consider charges under Section 290 of Thailand’s Criminal Law relating to assault causing death. The offence carries a prison sentence ranging from three to 15 years.