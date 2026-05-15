Arab buyers favour Phuket for cultural, religious familiarity

Gulf buyers are increasingly treating Phuket as more than a holiday destination, with the Middle Eastern demographic now accounting for an estimated 10% of off-plan property sales on the island. Thanks to direct flights from Saudi Arabia, new investment-linked residency pathways, and growing instability in the Middle East, all pointing the same type of buyer toward the same property market in Phuket.

Saudia launched direct routes from both Riyadh and Jeddah to Phuket International Airport in December 2024, operating three flights per week from each city. The routes, initially launched as seasonal winter services, were inaugurated with official ceremonies attended by representatives from both governments.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recorded 209,929 Saudi visitors to Thailand in 2024, a 28.42% increase on the previous year. More than 77% were first-time visitors. Total passenger traffic at Phuket International Airport reached 8.65 million, up 23% from 2023.

From tourists to buyers

Property consultancy MORE Group estimates that buyers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait are entering the Phuket market in increasing numbers. Middle Eastern buyers represented roughly 10% of off-plan sales in 2024 and were the fastest-growing buyer segment, according to private broker estimates. No official breakdown by nationality is published by the Land Department.

The shift is notable in context, as before the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese buyers accounted for 60% to 70% of Phuket’s off-plan market. Foreign buyers now represent more than 60% of high-end transactions on the island, led by Russian, European, and Middle Eastern purchasers.

Three converging factors

Beyond the new flight connections, two further factors are supporting demand from the Gulf.

Factor 1: Direct flights

Before December 2024, travellers from Saudi Arabia had no direct connection to Phuket and were required to transit elsewhere. Saudia now operates three flights per week from both Riyadh and Jeddah.

The routes launched as seasonal winter services, with Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, and Oman Air also providing connections from other Gulf states. Easier access has made property scouting trips more practical for prospective buyers.

Factor 2: Investment-linked residency

Since October 2025, Immigration Bureau orders 237/2025 and 238/2025 have allowed property buyers who purchase units valued at three million baht or more to apply for a one-year renewable residency extension. Applicants must first obtain a certificate from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports through Thailand Longstay Service, a process that takes seven to ten working days.

For buyers seeking longer-term rights, the Board of Investment’s LTR visa offers a ten-year option, subject to minimum net assets of US$1 million and a minimum Thai investment of US$500,000.

Factor 3: Regional instability

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has led some Gulf investors to seek property abroad as a contingency. Early 2026 saw some regional flight disruption as a result of heightened tensions. Phuket’s appeal as a stable, resort-lifestyle destination with world-class medical facilities, international schools, and competitive living costs remains a long-term draw for the segment.

Why Phuket over Bangkok

Chotiwit Sakulsongboonsiri, a property agent at Fazwaz Phuket, said the island’s established Muslim community and halal infrastructure were significant draws for Gulf buyers.

“Phuket has a strong Muslim culture — communities like Bang Tao, halal restaurants, and mosques across the island. The beach lifestyle and resort atmosphere suit the religious practices and family travel patterns of Arab buyers more than a busy city like Bangkok.”

Chotiwit added that Phuket remains significantly cheaper than comparable resort destinations such as Bali or Ibiza. Condominium prices start at 120,000 to 160,000 baht per square metre. Villas in the Bang Tao-Cherngtalay corridor rose 12% to 18% in 2024, with rental yields of 5% to 8% per year for professionally managed properties.

Developers target the segment

Several major Thai developers have launched campaigns aimed directly at international buyers. Ananda Development has introduced an international campaign under the concept Relocate to Thailand — We Handle Everything, positioning its offer around end-to-end relocation support rather than property alone.

Sansiri has framed Thailand as part of a “global wealth ecosystem,” highlighting healthcare, international schooling, and cost of living alongside its residential products.

SC Asset has partnered with Thai Longstay Management on a campaign for foreign buyers seeking long-stay options, with residency extension eligibility available to buyers who purchase and transfer condominiums valued at three million baht or above.

The campaigns come as the domestic market remains under pressure. Data from Cushman & Wakefield Thailand shows that only 7,170 new condominium units were launched in the first quarter of 2026, with several developers delaying new projects due to weak local purchasing power.

For Phuket, the timing is useful, as domestic demand softens, and developers hunt for new buyer pools. Gulf purchasers offer spending power, long-stay intent, and a preference for the premium end of the market. Whether the trend holds will depend partly on how residency rules develop and whether the direct flight routes expand beyond seasonal schedules. But for now, the island’s profile in the Gulf is rising faster than at any point in its history.

Editor’s note: The Middle Eastern buyer share figures cited in this article are based on estimates from private property consultancies. Officially disaggregated nationality data for Middle Eastern buyers is not published by the Land Department.

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