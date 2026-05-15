Bangkok teacher allegedly holds student’s phone for 10,000 baht

A school in Bangkok is facing scrutiny after a teacher confiscated a student’s mobile phone and demanded 10,000 baht for its return.

The incident was publicised yesterday, May 14, by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+. The incident occurred on April 20, but the identities of the school, teacher, and student were not disclosed.

According to the page, the student had moved from Narathiwat province to Bangkok to continue his studies and was living away from his family. His closest relative in Bangkok was reportedly an uncle residing in the Ramkhamhaeng area.

The student admitted he was aware that mobile phones were prohibited during classes, but still brought the device to school. He used the phone in class, leading the teacher to confiscate it.

The phone reportedly remained with the teacher until April 27, when the student asked for it back and explained that he planned to send it home to Narathiwat. However, the teacher refused to return the phone and instructed the student to have his mother contact him directly.

The student later sought help from his uncle, who travelled to speak with the teacher because the boy’s mother lived far from Bangkok.

According to the uncle, the teacher asked how much he was willing to pay to retrieve the device. The uncle reportedly offered 1,500 baht, but the proposal was rejected.

The boy’s mother then decided to withdraw her son from the school and asked him to return home. She later contacted the teacher’s wife regarding the resignation and requested the phone be sent back by post.

The teacher’s wife allegedly told the family that bringing a phone to school violated school regulations and that parents were required to pay to retrieve confiscated devices.

Three days later, the family reportedly held another discussion with the teacher, who allegedly demanded 10,000 baht in exchange for returning the phone.

The family considered the demand unfair and believed the situation amounted to theft. They then reported the matter to police. However, the phone was still not returned despite eight separate discussions.

The incident drew criticism online, with many social media users questioning whether the confiscation was intended to enforce school rules or for the teacher’s financial gain.

Following widespread attention, the school director reportedly contacted the family and promised the phone would be returned.

The family later told DailyNews they remained concerned because no clear timeframe had been provided for returning the device.

The Ministry of Education has since acknowledged the case and stated it would ensure fairness for the student and his family.