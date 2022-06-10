Losses for mostly Thai and Singaporean investors could reach 5 billion baht after the apparent failure of the cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex. Zipmex suspended both withdrawals or...
Thai Airways has managed to sell the first 11 aircraft out of a total of 37 it has put up for sale as part of its...
Thailand’s state-run Government Housing Bank has taken a progressive step forward by offering mortgage loans to couples in the LGBTQ+ community. The move by the Bangkok-based...
Central Patong shopping mall in Phuket is launching a large-scale recruitment drive on the back of plans to reopen after a year of closure due to...
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail The court denied the owner of Daruma Sushi's request for bail this afternoon after he was arrested by police...
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport Today, Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau arrested the fraudulent owner of Daruma Sushi, a famous Japanese restaurant...
The following is a news opinion and NOT financial advice. If you’re into trading or investing in cryptocurrencies you already know it’s been a rocky ride....
The cabinet approved a 5-year personal income tax exemption for foreign film stars who earn income from foreign movies shot in Thailand. The government revealed they...
The owner of a popular Japanese buffet restaurant, Daruma Sushi, made a slippery getaway from Thailand last week leaving a trail of chaos behind and complaints...
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will request a no-mask rule for game and variety television shows' shootings next week at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation...
The Thai Royal Gazette has now officially announced the increase of the minimum Thai wage for workers in 16 careers, focusing on workers in construction, service...
The current 'official' closing time for nightlife venues, in 31 provinces around Thailand (yellow and blue zones), is midnight. That all kicked in at the start...
Despite the ‘official’ closing time for nightlife venues around Bangkok being extended to midnight, from 11pm, on June 1, many venues have continued to push their...
Meta, aka Facebook, are looking to review commitments to pay publishers for their news articles. The payments, said to be 100s of million US$ a year...
Central Pattana is launching 37 hotels in 27 provinces in Thailand with 4,000 rooms, valued at a total of 10 billion baht, under the Centara Hotels...
The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to be a political football as energy prices rise throughout the world. Russia is the world’s second highest exporter of crude oil...
The popular low-cost Malaysian airline, AirAsia, debuted its "super app" for ride-hailing in Thailand today, which provides a variety of services ranging from car rides similar...
