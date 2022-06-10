Connect with us
image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Thailand17 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Opposition grills Thai govt on corruption
image
Central Thailand47 mins ago

Benevolent Thai monk gives away 300,000 baht & gold rings on birthday
image
North East1 hour ago

Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
image
Sponsored7 hours ago

A Mission To Unchain And Rescue The Working Elephants With Digital Art – Unchained Elephants
image
image
Singapore1 hour ago

Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
image
Crime2 hours ago

Justice Minister insists Thailand winning the war against drugs
image
Cannabis2 hours ago

Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Officials launch rubbish cleaning contest in central Thailand
image
Environment3 hours ago

Magnanimous governor accepts blame for Bangkok’s floods
image
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman leaves fetus in a box at temple in northeast Thailand
image
Guides3 hours ago

Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
image
Bangkok3 hours ago

Professor says Bangkok floods could escalate in September-October
image
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Ex Thai military man shoots his mother in law after drunken row
image
World4 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s military raids protest camp outside president’s office
image
Crime5 hours ago

Group closing in on Thailand ministers involved in Pegasus spyware scandal
image
Thailand5 hours ago

Fake bomb detectors come back to haunt the Thai PM in parliament
image
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.