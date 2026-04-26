Foreign woman falls from Ekkamai condo, note found on bed

Police are investigating a condo fall after an unidentified foreign woman fell to her death from the 11th floor of a Bangkok condominium yesterday, April 25. A mysterious note was also discovered in her room.

Khlong Tan Police Station received the report at 1.50pm. Police went to the condominium in Soi Ekkamai 12, Bangkok, with Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers and a forensic doctor from Chulalongkorn Hospital.

Officers checked the ninth-floor balcony and found the woman unresponsive. Initial enquiries found she had been staying in a room on the 11th floor before falling and landing on the balcony two floors below.

Inside the room, police found her foreign boyfriend in a distressed state. He told officers that before the incident, the woman had locked herself alone in the bedroom and that he tried to enter but could not open the door.

He also told police she had depression and regularly took medication to manage her condition.

Police searched the room and found an English-language note on the bed. The wording of the message was unclear and difficult to interpret.

Officers collected it as evidence and are checking whether it is linked to her medical condition or the medication she had been taking.

Amarin TV reported that police said no line of enquiry has been ruled out. The foreign woman’s body was sent to the forensic institute at Chulalongkorn Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Investigators will question the boyfriend and additional witnesses before summarising the case under legal procedures.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Elsewhere, an unidentified foreign woman fell from the eighth floor of a condominium building in Phuket and died. Officers found the woman was found clutching a clump of hair in her right hand.