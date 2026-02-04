Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani

A Japanese man caused a scene at Udon Thani’s city pillar shrine yesterday afternoon, February 3, after a misunderstanding with a flower vendor escalated during a merit-making ritual involving the release of birds.

Police were called to the shrine on Athipbodi Road at around 4pm after reports of an argument between the man, later identified as 37 year old Yamaguchi, and a 45 year old woman selling flowers and birds for religious offerings.

Officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station and the tourist police arrived to mediate the dispute.

According to the vendor, Sirichanan, the man had asked about the birds in her stall and was informed they were 25 baht each. Since he wanted to release all 100 sparrows, she offered a discounted price of 2,000 baht, which he paid.

However, after releasing the birds, Yamaguchi allegedly refused to return the birdcage and began shouting at her. Frightened, she ran to call the police, fearing he would become violent.

Yamaguchi later explained through a translator that he had come to the shrine before a scheduled court appearance in a theft case. Hoping for good fortune, he decided to make merit by releasing the birds.

He claimed he believed the 2,000 baht he paid covered both the birds and the cage, and had planned to take the cage home.

Police noted that communication issues were likely at the heart of the dispute. Yamaguchi has previously made headlines for two prior incidents in Udon Thani: once for allegedly stealing a speaker from a hotel, and another for causing a disturbance at a city temple.

Supaporn Tattumlay, secretary of the City Pillar Shrine Foundation, said the issue was resolved peacefully, but urged vendors to stop selling animals for merit-making at the shrine due to repeated misunderstandings with tourists.

She said the area is a key cultural site and should avoid becoming a source of conflict. Following mediation, the vendor agreed not to press charges and allowed Yamaguchi to keep the birdcage, reported Thairath.

In similar news, a Japanese man has become the most infamous man in Hat Yai after being filmed donning a bikini, hopping on a motorbike and dancing his way into a public indecency charge. He turned himself in at the police station after being contacted by the rental agency, which recognised him from the online footage.