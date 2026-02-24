Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him

An early-morning rooftop disturbance in Udon Thani yesterday, February 23, ended with police taking a man into custody after he said he was searching for signals from aliens and tried to remove a satellite dish he believed was disturbing him.

At about 5.30am, police from the Na Kha police substation received a report of a man acting erratically on the roof of a house in Mu Mon subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district.

Officers went to the scene and, after about 20 minutes of persuasion, the man came down from the roof. He was then taken to the station, and part of the incident was recorded on video.

At about 11am the same day, police identified the suspect as 40 year old Yotdet, and said he remained in custody after a urine test tested positive for drugs.

Officers then informed him of charges, including using a Category 1 narcotic in violation of the law, behaving disorderly, and posing a danger to society, as they prepared to proceed under legal procedures.

During questioning, the suspect admitted he had taken two methamphetamine (yaba) tablets on the evening of February 22. He said he experienced auditory hallucinations and believed he could hear “waves” from aliens disturbing him.

He reportedly walked around the village looking for satellite signal poles, then decided to climb onto a resident’s roof to dismantle a satellite dish that he believed was sending signals to interfere with his brain.

Yotdet told police he had sobered up, felt remorseful, and wanted to apologise to residents for causing trouble. He also admitted he had been addicted to yaba for two to three years and has no family.

He claimed he rarely became aggressive, but he believed signals from space via satellite were disturbing him this time. Police said he expressed willingness to enter treatment.

Yotdet also explained to police that he began using yaba after a workplace accident while laying water pipes. He said lifting heavy items led to nerve compression, leaving his legs weak and causing severe pain, and that yaba made the pain disappear.

La-iat, the deputy chair of Ban Bo Nam community, said that Yotdet had not previously shown hallucinations as severe as this. She said he underwent rehabilitation last year but relapsed after leaving.

She added that the homeowner was away at the time and would likely have been frightened if they had been there, reported CH7 News.

In a similar incident, police managed to rescue an Udon Thani man experiencing drug-induced hallucinations, who climbed onto his roof and refused to come down. The man, who had been in this state for several days, was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment.