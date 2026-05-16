Thailand water reserves drop to 39% as floods loom

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 16, 2026, 1:45 PM
395 1 minute read
Thailand water reserves drop to 39% as floods loom | Thaiger

Thailand’s water reserves have dropped to critical levels, with only 39% of usable water remaining nationwide, as heavy rainfall and flash flood risks loom across multiple regions.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) reported that as of May 14, the total water volume across the country stands at 46,169 million cubic metres, of which only 22,061 million cubic metres are usable. The central region has just 32% usable water, while the eastern region has 36%, both in critical condition. The western and southern regions are better off at 66% and 61% respectively.

Over the past 24 hours, Phang Nga recorded the heaviest rainfall at 154 millimetres, followed by Chiang Rai at 96 millimetres and Nakhon Phanom at 42 millimetres. Forecasts predict over 200 millimetres of accumulated rainfall from May 14 to 16 in Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Chiang Mai.

The ONWR has issued a weather warning for heavy rain from May 15 to 18, driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a strengthening southwest monsoon. Northern, northeastern, central, western, eastern, and southern Thailand all face risks of flooding, flash floods, and landslides, with potential disruptions to agriculture and urban transportation.

From May 17 to 21, high tides are expected to affect the Chao Phraya, Mae Klong, and Tha Chin rivers, potentially flooding low-lying riverside areas, communities outside flood barriers, and certain roads. Saltwater intrusion may also impact water quality for consumption and agriculture in Bangkok, surrounding areas, and nearby coastal provinces.

Residents in affected areas are advised to monitor weather updates and prepare for possible flash floods and landslides, reported KhaoSod.

Agencies warn Thailand drought conditions may last years, with El Niño expected to peak and bring severe dryness across the country in 2027.
Photo via Freepik

In related news, GISTDA and the ONWR warned that El Nino could bring two to three years of drought to Thailand, with conditions peaking in 2027. Bhumibol and Sirikit dams still hold strong reserves, but Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon have already declared drought-hit status.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 16, 2026, 1:45 PM
395 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.