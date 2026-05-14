Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 3:06 PM
77 2 minutes read
Ride-hailing apps given one month to improve safety standards | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos via Thairath/ Unsplash

Thailand’s Transport Ministry has given ride-hailing platforms one month to improve passenger safety measures or risk licence suspension, as new rules are prepared for app-based taxi services.

The planned measures include requiring drivers to hold public driving licences, installing CCTV cameras in vehicles, and providing passenger insurance coverage.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the measures are aimed at improving standards for ride-hailing services operating through mobile applications. The announcement comes as ride-hailing platform Bolt seeks renewal of its operating licence.

Ride-hailing apps have one month to improve safety standards as the Transport Ministry prepares stricter rules for app-based taxis.
Photo via appshunter on Unsplash

The ministry wants to ensure fair competition while protecting public safety. Platforms will be required to show what percentage of drivers on their systems hold public driving licences and submit plans for drivers who have yet to obtain them within a specified timeframe.

Platforms must also introduce random inspection systems and face detection technology to prevent drivers from using other people’s accounts. Complaint systems, penalties, and driver suspension procedures must also be clearly defined.

The ministry said platforms can make the required adjustments during the licence renewal process because the conditions are newly introduced. However, operators that fail to comply within the one-month deadline could face temporary licence suspension or licence revocation.

Ride-hailing apps have one month to improve safety standards as the Transport Ministry prepares stricter rules for app-based taxis.
Photo via Grab on Unsplash

The measures will apply to all ride-hailing platforms, not only Bolt. Other operators currently renewing licences can continue normal services during the adjustment period.

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Siripong said the three key measures would become mandatory for all ride-hailing platforms in future.

“At least when people know there is CCTV inside the vehicle, it can help prevent crime because potential offenders may think twice before committing an offence.”

Siripong added that motorcycle taxi services operating through applications may also be required to install cameras in future, although there could be limitations regarding installation methods.

Ride-hailing apps have one month to improve safety standards as the Transport Ministry prepares stricter rules for app-based taxis.
Photo via Grab on Unsplash

Thairath reported that the Department of Land Transport has increased training and testing for public driving licences to six days per week to support drivers entering the legal system.

The Transport Ministry is also preparing new regulations to reduce costs for drivers entering the legal ride-hailing system.

Officials said current rules require app-based cars to be registered as Ror Yor 18 (รย.18), the registration category currently used for app-based vehicles, but the process can be costly for drivers.

Under the proposed changes, drivers may no longer need to register vehicles as Ror Yor 18. Instead, those who meet the three main conditions will receive official certification stickers from the government.

“We are not forcing everyone to register as Ror Yor 18, but passenger protection insurance is essential because drivers earn income from transporting passengers, and there must be safety guarantees for the public.”

Ride-hailing apps have one month to improve safety standards as the Transport Ministry prepares stricter rules for app-based taxis.
Photo via Magnific

Siripong said the ministry is also considering a rental model for legally registered Ror Yor 18 vehicles. The model could allow drivers to rent vehicles with insurance included daily, reducing operating costs and encouraging more drivers to enter the legal system.

The proposed ride-hailing rules are now being drafted as additional ministerial regulations. They are expected to be introduced in phases to improve safety and fairness across Thailand’s app-based taxi industry.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 14, 2026, 3:06 PM
77 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.