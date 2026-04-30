Udon Thani condo staff finds rented room buried in rubbish

Condo staff in Udon Thani found a room with mountains of rubbish on April 28 after tracing a burst water pipe that had leaked down to the lower floor and caused a strong smell throughout the building.

The room was reportedly rented by a 48 year old man from Udon Thani, who lived there with his seven year old son. The pair had stayed at the condominium for about three to four years, paying 300 baht per day.

The story spread online after a Facebook user shared photos of the rubbish-filled room. The user said the condo had filed a police complaint, but had still been unable to recover damages.

At 12pm yesterday, April 29, reporters visited the condominium in central Udon Thani. A condo employee, 22 year old Oil, led them to the second-floor room.

When the door was opened, a strong, rotten smell came from inside. The 4×6 metre room, which included a bathroom, was covered with piles of garbage about 50 centimetres high, leaving no clear walkway.

Waste was piled across the floor, bed, television, dressing table, and bathroom. Most of it was water bottles, food bags, and food containers, including leftovers that had gone bad.

The bathroom had dark stains and piles of unwashed clothes. Cobwebs were also found across the room walls.

Oil said the tenant worked as a labourer at a market and was usually quiet. He was polite and sometimes brought food for the staff.

At first, he paid rent regularly, but later began falling behind and paid every other day. He also refused to let anyone enter the room.

According to Oil, before the pipe leak, staff had already noticed a bad smell coming from the room and warned the tenant several times. He promised to deal with it, but never allowed staff to inspect the room.

Staff entered the room on April 28 and ordered his eviction. The tenant initially refused to leave, but agreed after the manager filed a police complaint seeking damages.

Thairath reported that the 48 year old had previously been arrested on a methamphetamine trafficking charge and was released from prison about two years ago.

Elsewhere, a landlord in Phuket found her rental room trashed by a tenant who had stayed for three months, fallen behind on rent, and reportedly complained of financial difficulties before leaving piles of rubbish behind.