Udon Thani condo staff finds rented room buried in rubbish

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 30, 2026, 3:37 PM
266 2 minutes read
Udon Thani condo staff finds rented room buried in rubbish | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Thairath

Condo staff in Udon Thani found a room with mountains of rubbish on April 28 after tracing a burst water pipe that had leaked down to the lower floor and caused a strong smell throughout the building.

The room was reportedly rented by a 48 year old man from Udon Thani, who lived there with his seven year old son. The pair had stayed at the condominium for about three to four years, paying 300 baht per day.

The story spread online after a Facebook user shared photos of the rubbish-filled room. The user said the condo had filed a police complaint, but had still been unable to recover damages.

A condo staff in Udon Thani found a rented room buried in rubbish after a burst pipe led them to inspect the source of a bad smell.
Photo via Thairath

At 12pm yesterday, April 29, reporters visited the condominium in central Udon Thani. A condo employee, 22 year old Oil, led them to the second-floor room.

When the door was opened, a strong, rotten smell came from inside. The 4×6 metre room, which included a bathroom, was covered with piles of garbage about 50 centimetres high, leaving no clear walkway.

Waste was piled across the floor, bed, television, dressing table, and bathroom. Most of it was water bottles, food bags, and food containers, including leftovers that had gone bad.

A condo staff in Udon Thani found a rented room buried in rubbish after a burst pipe led them to inspect the source of a bad smell.
Photo via Thairath

The bathroom had dark stains and piles of unwashed clothes. Cobwebs were also found across the room walls.

Related Articles

Oil said the tenant worked as a labourer at a market and was usually quiet. He was polite and sometimes brought food for the staff.

At first, he paid rent regularly, but later began falling behind and paid every other day. He also refused to let anyone enter the room.

According to Oil, before the pipe leak, staff had already noticed a bad smell coming from the room and warned the tenant several times. He promised to deal with it, but never allowed staff to inspect the room.

A condo staff in Udon Thani found a rented room buried in rubbish after a burst pipe led them to inspect the source of a bad smell.
Photo via Thairath

Staff entered the room on April 28 and ordered his eviction. The tenant initially refused to leave, but agreed after the manager filed a police complaint seeking damages.

Thairath reported that the 48 year old had previously been arrested on a methamphetamine trafficking charge and was released from prison about two years ago.

Elsewhere, a landlord in Phuket found her rental room trashed by a tenant who had stayed for three months, fallen behind on rent, and reportedly complained of financial difficulties before leaving piles of rubbish behind.

Latest Thailand News
Bolt operating licence expires in May, amid DLT investigations | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt operating licence expires in May, amid DLT investigations

27 minutes ago
Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling

34 minutes ago
Udon Thani condo staff finds rented room buried in rubbish | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani condo staff finds rented room buried in rubbish

1 hour ago
Foreign passenger flees safely after 2 taxi riders fight on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger flees safely after 2 taxi riders fight on Bangkok road

2 hours ago
Woman’s metre-long tangled hair turns heads in Ang Thong | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Woman’s metre-long tangled hair turns heads in Ang Thong

2 hours ago
South Korean man sentenced over unauthorised surgery consultations | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean man sentenced over unauthorised surgery consultations

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai woman seeks help after Chinese scammers force access to her bank | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai woman seeks help after Chinese scammers force access to her bank

5 hours ago
Thaksin to return home under probation after parole set for May 11 | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin to return home under probation after parole set for May 11

6 hours ago
Taxi driver refuses elderly passengers, gets fined on the spot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taxi driver refuses elderly passengers, gets fined on the spot

6 hours ago
How brands are getting AI cited in 2026 With ElevateSEO™ | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

How brands are getting AI cited in 2026 With ElevateSEO™

6 hours ago
Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man arrested for stealing data from Pattaya hotel for scam operation

7 hours ago
Taiwanese woman caught with 30 tortoises on body at airport | Thaiger Crime News

Taiwanese woman caught with 30 tortoises on body at airport

7 hours ago
Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai couple allegedly kills man after swindling his money using AI generated profile

7 hours ago
Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker goes viral for turning dead mosquitoes into keychains

23 hours ago
Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport Ministry tightens airfare controls as airlines eye price hikes

24 hours ago
History of the National Labour Day in Thailand and why civil servants don&#8217;t get the day off | Thaiger Thai Life

History of the National Labour Day in Thailand and why civil servants don’t get the day off

1 day ago
Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding leaves six injured

1 day ago
Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri locals question authenticity of Yaba advertising sign on road

1 day ago
Thailand could face severe drought in 2027, agencies warn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand could face severe drought in 2027, agencies warn

1 day ago
Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities

1 day ago
Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout | Thaiger Phuket News

Protected slow loris seized from Phuket tourist photo tout

1 day ago
Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand to save energy by cutting or reducing street lights on rural roads

1 day ago
Thai woman, three Nigerians arrested over Pattaya romance scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman, three Nigerians arrested over Pattaya romance scam

1 day ago
Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road

1 day ago
14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 30, 2026, 3:37 PM
266 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.