Thailand introduces tourism fees amid global challenges

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 16, 2026, 3:30 PM
597 2 minutes read
Thailand introduces tourism fees amid global challenges | Thaiger

Thailand’s tourism sector is under pressure to adapt as global energy costs rise and competition in the industry intensifies. Following Surasak Phanchareonvorakul’s appointment under the Anutin 2 government, the tourism minister moved quickly to restructure the industry around a quality tourism model, introducing three measures to do so.

The first trims the visa-free list from 93 countries and territories down to 57, aligning access with the quality tourism push. The second introduces a Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) of 300 baht per foreign visitor to fund infrastructure improvements, safety standards, and an accident insurance scheme, easing the burden on the state budget.

The third measure is the most contentious: a 1,000 baht exit fee for Thai nationals, revived under the Travel Tax Act of 1983, originally passed during Prem Tinsulanonda’s government amid an earlier energy crisis. Though still on the books, the tax has not been collected in nearly four decades. With around 10 million Thais travelling abroad each year, the fee is projected to generate up to 10 billion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and commerce minister Supachai Sutthampan, who also oversees the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has urged careful consideration. He noted that a detailed proposal must first be drafted before it goes to Cabinet for discussion.

The travel industry is not waiting quietly. Thanaphon Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), met with the tourism minister to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict on travel and to request a delay on the exit fee, citing concerns over Thai travel demand and international flight schedules.

ATTA secretary-general Adith Chaiyatananont went further, opposing the measure outright. He urged the government to view Thai travellers not as a revenue source but as diplomats and strategic assets.

“The existing global tourism landscape demands more than a one-way market approach,” Adith said, arguing that the exit fee conflicts with open-country diplomacy and risks weakening Thailand’s bargaining power internationally.

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He proposed a Two-Way Tourism strategy as an alternative path to global tourism leadership.

a large jetliner sitting on top of an airport tarmac
Photo courtesy of Kylle Pangan via Unsplash

Four concerns on the table

Industry groups have raised four specific concerns. Airlines depend on load factors for both outbound and return flights, meaning a drop in outbound passengers could ripple across the aviation sector. Diplomatically, the fee risks reducing Thailand’s leverage in bilateral negotiations. For SMEs, startups, and investors who travel regularly for business, it creates an economic barrier. On equity grounds, while 1,000 baht may be negligible for high-income travellers, it could deter students and middle-class Thais seeking opportunities abroad.

The numbers don’t add up

The financial case for the fee is also questioned. Thai tourists collectively spend between 385 and 440 billion baht abroad annually. The projected 10 billion baht in exit fee revenue represents a fraction of that outflow, raising doubts about its effectiveness as a capital-retention tool.

If the government proceeds, analysts argue it should clearly define exempt categories, including patients, students, and business travellers, and base its decision on comprehensive data to ensure the measure strengthens, rather than undermines, Thailand’s broader tourism value, reported KhaoSod.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 16, 2026, 3:30 PM
597 2 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.