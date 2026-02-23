Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 23, 2026, 3:34 PM
616 2 minutes read
Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

A group of families from Udon Thani sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women today, February 23, after alleging that four schoolboys were sexually assaulted by a male teacher at the teacher’s residence.

One family said the incident occurred on February 11, when the four boys (pseudonyms A, B, C, and D) went to watch a mor lam performance (a rhythmic storytelling folk music from Northeast Thailand and Laos) near their homes.

They said the teacher approached them while appearing intoxicated, then allegedly forced one boy, identified as A, onto a motorcycle and took him to the teacher’s accommodation at the school, where the child was allegedly assaulted.

Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys
Photo via Naewna

The same family said A managed to send messages asking B and C to come and help. However, when the two boys arrived, B was then pulled inside and allegedly assaulted as well.

The account said A and C ran to seek help from older students at the school, and that they were ultimately able to get B out.

Afterwards, parents met the school director to report what they said had happened, with the accused teacher also present to hear the allegations.

The families said the teacher admitted wrongdoing during the meeting and offered compensation and support. They also raised concerns about other alleged incidents involving students.

Related Articles
Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys
Photo via CH7 News

In their account, C was allegedly assaulted in late January after being invited to eat grilled meat in the teacher’s room, and D had previously faced inappropriate behaviour from the teacher since Primary 5 (Year 5).

The families said the school had not provided assistance, and the teacher had since fled the school, prompting the families to file a complaint at Wang Sam Mo Police Station in Udon Thani to pursue legal action.

The Pavena Foundation said it had coordinated with Wang Sam Mo police to follow up on the case and contacted the Udon Thani provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to support the affected families.

The foundation said a team was scheduled to interview the children tomorrow, February 24, reported CH7 News.

Similarly, back in October last year, police denied bail for a male teacher and volleyball coach who allegedly sexually assaulted five 12 year old schoolboys at a school in Pathum Thani province. Families of the five young victims brought the case to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to seek justice.

Latest Thailand News
Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Spoon found after Thai soldier&#8217;s cremation raises suspicions of abuses | Thaiger Thailand News

Spoon found after Thai soldier’s cremation raises suspicions of abuses

6 hours ago
British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui

7 hours ago
Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase

7 hours ago
Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys

8 hours ago
Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy

8 hours ago
Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1 | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1

9 hours ago
Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted

9 hours ago
Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri

9 hours ago
Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat

10 hours ago
S2O 2026 drops world-ending lineup for Songkran: Zedd, Kygo, and Alan Walker back-to-back with Steve Aoki | Thaiger Events

S2O 2026 drops world-ending lineup for Songkran: Zedd, Kygo, and Alan Walker back-to-back with Steve Aoki

10 hours ago
New passenger screening procedures eyed for Thai airports | Thaiger Aviation News

New passenger screening procedures eyed for Thai airports

10 hours ago
Pattaya moves to clear Jomtien Beach after rubbish washes ashore | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya moves to clear Jomtien Beach after rubbish washes ashore

11 hours ago
Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention

12 hours ago
Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple

13 hours ago
Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla

13 hours ago
Prachin Buri monk massage clip draws scrutiny as family complains | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri monk massage clip draws scrutiny as family complains

14 hours ago
Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya

14 hours ago
Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands

14 hours ago
Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam

3 days ago
Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

3 days ago
Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

3 days ago
Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women

3 days ago
Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns

3 days ago
Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate

3 days ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 23, 2026, 3:34 PM
616 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.