Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys

A group of families from Udon Thani sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women today, February 23, after alleging that four schoolboys were sexually assaulted by a male teacher at the teacher’s residence.

One family said the incident occurred on February 11, when the four boys (pseudonyms A, B, C, and D) went to watch a mor lam performance (a rhythmic storytelling folk music from Northeast Thailand and Laos) near their homes.

They said the teacher approached them while appearing intoxicated, then allegedly forced one boy, identified as A, onto a motorcycle and took him to the teacher’s accommodation at the school, where the child was allegedly assaulted.

The same family said A managed to send messages asking B and C to come and help. However, when the two boys arrived, B was then pulled inside and allegedly assaulted as well.

The account said A and C ran to seek help from older students at the school, and that they were ultimately able to get B out.

Afterwards, parents met the school director to report what they said had happened, with the accused teacher also present to hear the allegations.

The families said the teacher admitted wrongdoing during the meeting and offered compensation and support. They also raised concerns about other alleged incidents involving students.

In their account, C was allegedly assaulted in late January after being invited to eat grilled meat in the teacher’s room, and D had previously faced inappropriate behaviour from the teacher since Primary 5 (Year 5).

The families said the school had not provided assistance, and the teacher had since fled the school, prompting the families to file a complaint at Wang Sam Mo Police Station in Udon Thani to pursue legal action.

The Pavena Foundation said it had coordinated with Wang Sam Mo police to follow up on the case and contacted the Udon Thani provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to support the affected families.

The foundation said a team was scheduled to interview the children tomorrow, February 24, reported CH7 News.

Similarly, back in October last year, police denied bail for a male teacher and volleyball coach who allegedly sexually assaulted five 12 year old schoolboys at a school in Pathum Thani province. Families of the five young victims brought the case to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to seek justice.